Warborn: The Desecration of Red by N. M. Cotton combines military realism with biotech-driven suspense

A raw blend of warfare, biotech terror and enduring human connection

Good Reach Publishing has announced the release of Warborn: The Desecration of Red, a powerful and emotionally intense novel by N. M. Cotton, an emerging talent in character-led military fiction.

This latest chapter in the Warborn series merges authentic military detail with elements of biotech suspense, presenting a narrative that explores the mental and emotional toll of contemporary conflict, as well as the resilience needed to endure it.

At the centre of the story is Captain Evelyn Blackthorn, a battle-hardened soldier shaped by ten years of war, who returns to Obsidian Directive, a covert unit operating in the shadows where official forces cannot intervene.

What initially appears to be a standard infiltration mission in southern Ukraine soon evolves into something far more perilous. The team discovers a weapons programme that functions less like technology and more like a living organism — adaptive, evolving and unsettlingly sentient.

As tensions rise, Evelyn and Commander James Reaves are forced to confront not only a dangerous external threat but also their shared history, unresolved trauma and a bond that refuses to fade.

Through a combination of high-intensity action and intimate storytelling, Cotton delves into themes of loyalty, identity and survival, while emphasising the strength found in chosen family and the ethical dilemmas of modern warfare.

Despite its fast-paced narrative, Warborn: The Desecration of Red remains firmly rooted in human relationships — portraying love formed in adversity and the fragile determination that drives people forward when hope is scarce.

“War changes what you fight for,” Cotton reflects. “But it also reveals who you fight beside — and what you’re willing to lose to protect them.”

The novel stands as a striking addition to the Warborn series, delivering a reading experience that feels both cinematic and deeply personal, balancing action with emotional resonance.

N. M. Cotton also recently spoke about the book in a podcast interview with Logan Crawford, offering insights into its themes, character development and creative journey, while teasing future instalments in the series.

About the Author



N. M. Cotton was raised in Merseyside and holds a Bachelor of Science in Evolutionary Anthropology. Her fascination with genetics, human evolution, and resilience informs her fiction, where science and storytelling merge in raw, character-driven narratives.

A neurodiverse writer with a strong awareness of mental health, she brings authenticity and empathy to her work — particularly in exploring the hidden struggles individuals carry beneath strength and survival. Her Warborn series reflects a deep interest in loyalty, found family, and the emotional realities of life shaped by conflict.

Grounded in Liverpool’s grit and humour, her writing is both visceral and tender, cinematic yet intimate. Through her stories, Cotton continues to explore the complex intersection of science, identity, and human resilience.