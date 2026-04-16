Retired storyteller Wayne Ashley Parry introduces two illustrated children’s books centred on courage and hope

Author Wayne Ashley Parry has revealed the publication of two new illustrated books for children, titled Pip and the Star and Big Wave Little Wave.

Released through Maple Publishers, both titles present meaningful stories that explore themes of bravery, compassion and hope, brought to life through expressive illustrations and engaging storytelling.

Pip and the Star tells the story of Pip, a small yet determined mouse, who, together with his brother Tobias, notices a bright star and follows it to a stable in Bethlehem. There, Pip begins to understand the importance of the newborn child and finds the strength to safeguard a special moment.

The narrative combines light humour with a rich sense of atmosphere and thoughtful spiritual elements, offering a gentle and accessible introduction to the Nativity story for young readers and their families.

“I wanted to show children that courage does not always come from size or strength, but from kindness and conviction,” said Wayne Ashley Parry.

Early readers have responded positively to Pip and the Star. Geraldine, a parish vicar, read a passage aloud during midnight mass and praised the story for its warmth.

Another reader, Christine, described the book as “something I absolutely loved” and expressed interest in future stories. The illustrations include contributions from artist Michael Nicholas, whose work complements Parry’s creative vision.

Big Wave Little Wave, which was published last month, is an imaginative ocean adventure that follows two waves, Big Wave and Little Wave, who set out on an adventure that tests courage, cooperation, and emotional balance.

Wayne added: “Even a quiet presence can make a big difference. The story encourages children to remain calm when life feels stormy.”

Wayne Ashley Parry is a retired writer and storyteller in his seventies. He previously won second prize in a Welsh short story competition and compiled Afternoon Tea with Guruji, a collection of discourses by his teacher Guru Sri Subrahmanium.

Wayne now focuses on creating children’s stories inspired by spiritual wisdom and life experience, appealing to families, educators, and faith communities seeking thoughtful and imaginative narratives.