Retired storyteller Wayne Ashley Parry introduces two illustrated children’s books centred on courage and hope

Author Wayne Ashley Parry has revealed the publication of two new illustrated books for children, titled Pip and the Star and Big Wave Little Wave.
Released through Maple Publishers, both titles present meaningful stories that explore themes of bravery, compassion and hope, brought to life through expressive illustrations and engaging storytelling.
Pip and the Star tells the story of Pip, a small yet determined mouse, who, together with his brother Tobias, notices a bright star and follows it to a stable in Bethlehem. There, Pip begins to understand the importance of the newborn child and finds the strength to safeguard a special moment.
The narrative combines light humour with a rich sense of atmosphere and thoughtful spiritual elements, offering a gentle and accessible introduction to the Nativity story for young readers and their families.
“I wanted to show children that courage does not always come from size or strength, but from kindness and conviction,” said Wayne Ashley Parry.