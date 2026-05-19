Mia Cannell releases inspirational novel focused on destiny and overcoming adversity

Author Mia Cannell has published The Lost Jem, a novel exploring themes of self-discovery, resilience and finding hope while navigating the difficulties of modern life.

The novel, The Lost Jem , aims to show readers that no matter how much things go wrong, it’s important to always have faith that things will work out in the end.

It focuses on a woman who has been diagnosed with dyslexia at a very young age called Jemima. The now-22-year-old girl is very quiet, reserved but incredibly daring when she has to be. She is very fond of animals, has a pet Moluccan cockatoo called Peachy and dreams of being an explorer.

She has just graduated from university and is on a mission to find work and spends her free time doing TikTok videos with Peachy while teaching her new songs and phrases.

Jemima, or Jem (as she is referred to in the novel), was raised by her aunt, Rainie – who is always around for her when her parents are not. Despite having a bunch of friends who enjoys spending time with, she is not so lucky when it comes to her love life.

Jem had never once been on a date in her entire life – until meeting mystery man Ezra, also known as The Birthday Boy, when he came to visit on the night of her seventh birthday.

Later, she meets him again in another world called Slythorne after he left some coincidental clues and she followed him. But there are secrets that she doesn’t know about yet.

Speaking of her latest work, Mia said: “Ever since I have been able to walk on two feet, my brain has always been able to conjure up lots of imaginary things and ideas. I was diagnosed with autism at the age of three and things were never easy for me as my brain can find it difficult to catch up with all of the information that it is given needing more time to process what people say to me and how I feel about different things such as dealing with anxiety and depression as well.

“I wasn’t very good at writing properly until I got the hang of it. That was when I first started talking to my stuffed animals and my friends from the Inside World – that was the only safe place I felt like I could be myself and I am grateful to have it when it comes to dealing with harsh realities of life.

“That’s what inspired me to write this novel.”

Mia says her husband is also a huge inspiration when it comes to her writing. The 29-year-old added: “My husband has been diagnosed with dyspraxia and he inspired me a lot. He has given me great support since the beginning of our relationship. He is the reason why I should never give up my dreams and I should always believe in myself.”