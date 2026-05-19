Reed Lovac launches new book exploring dark fiction through four short stories

Established author Reed Lovac has written a new book comprising four short stories surrounding an ancient item of clothing.

The Goatskin Coat is a selection of stories centred around a mysterious jacket, made from the skin and hair of Angoran goats, with strange ancient symbols on it.

It soon becomes clear that it was once worn by a terribly, evil being and is steeped in the blood of innocent souls. The wearer of this artefact becomes shrouded in an evil force and they are capable of creating utter devastation.

The gripping stories cover everything from Devil worship, soul gathering and blood soaked escapades and are told over a span of 21 years.

Lovac, also known as Nat Coverdale, has targeted his latest release at those aged 18 or over. He has been writing since 2008 and has published four books so far.

The 56-year-old said: “My writing comes from years of experiencing events that have shaped me as a person, and I wanted to share this with others through these stories.

“The latest book is called The Goatskin coat. It covers four short stories surrounding an ancient item of clothing. A thing so powerful it grants your hearts desire and also corrupts you into doing evil things to people.

“There are four main characters, loosely based on pieces of people I have met in the past.”

Explaining where the idea of the book came from, Lovac added: “I had already written three stories in long format called The Mortal Dean Trilogy. I wanted to show that I was capable of writing in both long format and short format styles. The result turned out to be a very capable piece of work that I am extremely proud of.

“I asked a question. Why as a good person, does it take forever to get what you pray for? When it seems bad people get an immediate response to their evil actions. Almost always with devastating consequences.

“I asked this question and then wrote these stories. So, as the characters wore the coat, the answers would be found within these stories. That is how The Goatskin Coat came to be.”