Retired storyteller Wayne Ashley Parry unveils two illustrated children’s books centred on courage and hope

Author Wayne Ashley Parry has revealed the publication of two new children’s titles, Pip and the Star and Big Wave Little Wave.
Released through Maple Publishers, both books present young audiences with stories that explore bravery, compassion and hope, brought to life through detailed illustrations and emotionally engaging storytelling.
Pip and the Star tells the story of Pip, a small yet brave mouse who, together with his brother Tobias, notices a bright star and follows it to a stable in Bethlehem. There, Pip comes to understand the importance of the newborn child and discovers the courage to safeguard a special moment.
The narrative combines light humour, a rich sense of setting and elements of spiritual reflection, offering a gentle introduction to the Nativity story for children and their families.
“I wanted to show children that courage does not always come from size or strength, but from kindness and conviction,” said Wayne Ashley Parry.