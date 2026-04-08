Rirish Patel Releases World No 1: A Personal Autobiography Shaped by a Lifetime of Global Adventure

Throughout the autobiography, readers gain a genuine understanding of the choices made and the circumstances encountered along the way, all of which played their part in shaping who Rirish Patel is both personally and professionally.

Further information on the book and the author is available on the official website: www.worldno1.co.uk

Published by Maple Publishers, World No 1 My Autobiography has already begun capturing the imagination of readers worldwide as a riveting celebration of adventure, achievement, perseverance, and personal growth. A book trailer can be viewed on Maple Publishers’s official channel

From milestones that span continents and cultures to awe inspiring moments that leave a lasting impression, this memoir delivers insights that readers simply cannot put down.