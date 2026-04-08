World No 1 My Autobiography is now available, giving readers a direct and personal window into a life shaped by international travel, significant achievements, and a wealth of extraordinary personal experiences.
Written by Rirish Patel, the book offers a thorough and engaging account of Rirish’s life, drawing particular attention to a remarkable record of global travel, academic accomplishment, and a series of memorable personal milestones that have defined the journey so far.
The autobiography traces Patel’s experiences across a wide range of countries, capturing attendance at major events on the world stage and unique personal moments, among them the rare privilege of travelling aboard the supersonic Concorde.
From beginning to end, the book takes readers on a captivating journey through a life that is anything but ordinary, and by the final pages, many will find themselves readily agreeing that the author has more than earned the title of world number one.
Within its pages, readers will encounter breathtaking experiences, travels to far-flung destinations, encounters with historic events, and candid personal reflections, all woven together into a compelling narrative of passion, achievement, courage, and an unyielding drive to reach the very highest level.
Throughout the autobiography, readers gain a genuine understanding of the choices made and the circumstances encountered along the way, all of which played their part in shaping who Rirish Patel is both personally and professionally.