Aberdeen Author Releases Debut Novel Filthy Rich Set on the Sussex Coast

Aberdeen-born writer Richard Hood has published his first novel, Filthy Rich, a contemporary British story examining wealth, identity and personal change.

The book is set in Shoreham-by-Sea and follows financier Oliver Wright, whose fast-paced London career is halted by a heart attack, prompting him to withdraw to the south coast.

Away from the pressures of corporate life, the character attempts to recover physically while confronting deeper questions about ambition and behaviour.

“This book draws on my observations of ambition, risk and the human instinct to test boundaries. After facing serious health challenges, the idea of reinvention became deeply personal. Filthy Rich explores what happens when someone is given a second chance but struggles to let go of old habits.” Said Richard.

Against the setting of Shoreham’s marina and yacht community, the narrative explores themes of renewal, temptation and consequence.

As the protagonist forms new relationships and revisits unresolved aspects of his past, the story examines the contrast between outward recovery and inner conflict.

A dramatic event at the marina ultimately forces him to confront the impact of secrecy within a close-knit coastal environment.

Hood’s own life has included extensive travel, beginning with early journeys across Europe and later visits to North America, China and the Caribbean.

He also developed a strong interest in skiing, working as an instructor in Aberdeen and completing demanding alpine routes in Europe.

His personal history includes significant health challenges, including skin cancer and a kidney transplant in 2015, as well as surviving a violent incident in France.

These experiences have influenced his focus on resilience and second chances.

Hood lives with his wife Joanne and their son Jonathan and previously spent more than 20 years in business, including managing The Courtyard Restaurant, where he hosted a range of prominent visitors.

The release is published by UK-based Maple Publishers, a company known for supporting imaginative and engaging works in literature, with book cover design, illustrations, and book layout by White Magic Studios