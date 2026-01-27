Life, loss and laughter inspire debut poetry book from 82-year-old writer Beman

Poet Beman has published his first poetry collection at the age of 82, offering readers an honest and hopeful reflection on a life shaped by hard work, family, hardship and humour.

Facing Life with a Smile will be released on January 23rd 2026 and is now available for pre-order via Amazon, Waterstones, Barnes & Noble and additional book retailers.

The book features a collection of poems drawn from Beman’s own life experiences, capturing personal memories with warmth, wit and a quietly optimistic outlook.

Born in 1943 in West Yorkshire, Beman grew up in a mining community where his mother worked as a weaver and his father as a bricklayer. He later forged a career as a carpenter and site manager and married his wife in 1971.

A serious fall from a ladder in 1990 dramatically altered the course of his life. After undergoing several spinal operations, Beman was left paralysed and had to adjust to a new reality.

“After my injury, I found myself with time to spare, and I started to write poetry.” Shared Beman.

Writing became part of his recovery, helping him process trauma and reflect on the changes he faced. Over time, his poems were shared with loved ones, whose encouragement helped turn a personal outlet into a published collection.

“Making people smile was always my main aim. Most of what I’ve written is true to life, and when people told me they enjoyed my poems and encouraged me to write a book.” Benman added.

While the collection explores reflective and emotional themes, humour remains an important thread throughout, offering moments of lightness and connection for readers.

Facing Life with a Smile is published by Maple Publishers in the UK, with book cover design, illustrations and layout completed by White Magic Studios.