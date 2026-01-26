Christie Korchak features in Amazon number one anthology Ascend into Your Power

Best-selling Wellness and Habit Coach Christie Korchak has been named as a contributing author in the Amazon number one best-selling anthology Ascend into Your Power, which was officially released in December 2025.

Christie appears alongside an influential group of contributors led by Dr Forbes Riley, a celebrity television host, motivational speaker and high-performance success coach. Dr Riley delivered her TEDx Talk, “PITCHing is Your Superpower”, at TEDx St Pete Women in October 2025.

The anthology has reached number one best-seller status on Amazon.com and features a foreword written by Les Brown, the internationally recognised transformational speaker, storytelling coach and trainer, and best-selling author of You’ve Got to Be Hungry 2.0.

Christie’s chapter, titled “Flourish Focus: Three Core Habits for Lifelong Health and Emotional Freedom”, provides a practical and deeply personal exploration of overcoming emotional eating and restoring health from within. Drawing on her own journey from clinical depression and pre-diabetes to renewed vitality, she introduces her FLOURISH framework, centred on the integration of body, soul and spirit.

“This book is about rising beyond limits, and my chapter shares the habits that helped me do just that. I want women to know that healing is possible; not through extremes, but through steady, intentional change,” said Christie.

With more than three decades of experience across education and coaching, including roles in inner-city schools, further education colleges and a men’s Category B prison, Christie brings lived insight and compassion to her work. Her personal transformation and approach to natural health and habit change now supports women across the UK in achieving emotional freedom and lasting wellbeing.

Ascend into Your Power is a celebration of resilience, self-belief and personal growth. Christie’s contribution offers encouragement and practical guidance for readers seeking sustainable health and emotional clarity.

A virtual online book launch for Ascend into Your Power will take place on Saturday, 24 January 2026, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm (UK time), hosted via Zoom.

Further details about Christie and access to the virtual launch event can be found at www.christiekorchak.com.