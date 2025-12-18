Playful Chaos and Gentle Wisdom Shine in Gaye Roark’s New Children’s Story

Gaye Roark’s latest book introduces young readers to a lively tale filled with humour, imagination and heart, centred on a boy whose world is transformed by an unexpected companion.

Arriving this December, children’s fiction welcomes Josh, and Edgar Blenkinsop, a light-hearted and imaginative story written by Gaye Roark that blends comedy with meaningful moments.

The book follows nine-year-old Josh and his unusual friend Edgar Blenkinsop, a sarcastic, sometimes irritable scarecrow who springs to life only when adults are nowhere to be seen.

Together, Josh and Edgar embark on a series of secret escapades, ranging from cheeky pranks aimed at Josh’s older sisters to covert adventures shared only with Josh’s loyal dog, Sally.

Although Edgar tries his best to behave, his good intentions often land him in amusing trouble, while Josh’s creativity highlights a young boy learning how to balance playfulness with growing responsibility.

At its heart, the story celebrates the fun and freedom of childhood while gently weaving in themes of friendship, imagination and emotional strength.

Roark’s own experiences with serious illness have influenced the book’s deeper focus on emotional wellbeing, particularly the importance of managing stress for children growing up in a fast-moving, technology-focused society.

“In our ever-changing world stress levels seem to be higher than ever and my sympathies particularly lie with children. It isn’t easy being a child in these days of change. It’s a curious fact that an age of technological progress seems to have hijacked the minds of our children where phones, tablets or computers claim far too much of their attention.

“However, through life experience, I have discovered that humour is an antidote to stress. Hence, I have written books that seek to make children laugh, encourage them away from their phones for a while, and feel the benefits and joy of simply reading.” said Gaye.

Before becoming an author, Gaye trained and worked as a nurse, later specialising in radiology and coronary care, where she supported patients dealing with serious illness through stress reduction and relaxation techniques.

She has also written extensively for health publications, focusing on the mental and emotional benefits of humour and relaxation.

Aimed at children aged 7 to 12, Josh, and Edgar Blenkinsop is designed to entertain young readers while encouraging imagination and reflection through gentle life lessons.

The book is set for release on 19th December 2025 and will be available in paperback, hardback and Kindle editions.

Published by UK-based Maple Publishers, the release features cover design, illustrations and book layout created by White Magic Studios, a team known for visually rich and engaging literary projects.