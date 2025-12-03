Second Ring Debuts as the UK’s Most Affordable Standalone Landline Provider

Second Ring has officially introduced a new low-cost landline service, giving households the option to separate their home phone from traditional broadband bundles.

The newly launched telecoms company Second Ring is offering a digital landline service that allows customers to retain a home phone number without committing to a single broadband package.

Most major telecom providers now sell broadband and line rental as a combined product, with monthly costs typically falling between the mid-£20s and around £30 depending on the tariff and promotional discounts.

Second Ring’s offering is tailored for people who want to keep their landline while having the freedom to shop independently for more affordable broadband.

The service enables users to transfer (port) their existing landline number to Second Ring. Once transferred, customers can select any broadband provider they prefer — including low-cost fibre or mobile broadband options — without affecting their landline connection.

The company is also rolling out what it describes as the UK’s first consumer pay-as-you-go digital landline. With access charges beginning at £2.50 per month, customers pay a small, recurring fee to maintain their phone number and then only pay for calls they actually make, rather than being tied to a fixed high line-rental price.

Second Ring says the model is intended for households that still rely on a landline number for practical reasons — such as elderly family members, alarm systems or care alerts — but rarely make outgoing calls. It is also aimed at those who want to avoid being tied into bundled contracts, as well as self-employed workers or small businesses who need a local landline number but want flexibility when choosing broadband.

The service is powered by VoIP (internet-based) technology and can be used with standard telephones via an analogue adapter, an IP phone or a softphone app on smartphones and computers.

The launch coincides with the UK’s ongoing move away from traditional analogue phone lines towards digital voice services delivered through broadband networks, a transition being guided by Ofcom and Openreach.