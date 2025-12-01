Rhys Jones Unveils Assured Legal Services to Transform UK Estate Planning and Family Protection

Rhys Jones, an entrepreneur with a strong background in financial services, has officially introduced Assured Legal Services, a Bridgend-based firm offering comprehensive support in will writing, lasting power of attorney, estate planning, life insurance and critical illness cover. The business aims to help individuals and families secure long-term protection with confidence.

Created to bridge the widening divide between legal preparation and financial safeguarding, Assured Legal Services delivers a modern, client-centred model that blends traditional estate planning with up-to-date protection solutions. The firm ensures clients are equipped to cope with life’s certainties as well as unexpected challenges.

“Too many families are unprotected, either legally, financially, or both,” said Rhys Jones, Founder of Assured Legal Services. “Our aim is simple: to make estate planning, will writing and protection advice accessible, transparent and genuinely useful — not confusing or intimidating. Everyone deserves certainty over what happens to their family, their finances, and their legacy.”

With increasing awareness around the importance of legal preparedness, demand for will writing and lasting power of attorney services has surged in recent years. At the same time, rising living costs have placed renewed importance on properly structured life insurance and critical illness cover. Assured Legal Services positions itself at the heart of this shift, providing fully integrated advice rather than piecemeal solutions.

Rhys Jones, who has spent years working in financial services and client advisory roles, founded the company after seeing firsthand how families are left vulnerable by poor planning or outdated advice.

“Estate planning doesn’t stop with writing a will, and life insurance isn’t just about a policy document,” he added. “Real protection means aligning your legal wishes with your financial safety net. That’s what we’ve built Assured Legal Services to do — join the dots.”

The firm is now accepting new clients nationwide through its website at www.assuredlegalservices.com , with services available both remotely and through personalised consultations.

As public interest in estate planning and long-term financial resilience continues to grow, Assured Legal Services aims to become a leading name in UK will writing, lasting power of attorney and protection planning — ensuring families are legally secure, financially protected and confidently prepared for the future.