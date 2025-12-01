Rhys Jones Unveils Assured Legal Services to Transform UK Estate Planning and Family Protection

Rhys Jones, an entrepreneur with a strong background in financial services, has officially introduced Assured Legal Services, a Bridgend-based firm offering comprehensive support in will writing, lasting power of attorney, estate planning, life insurance and critical illness cover. The business aims to help individuals and families secure long-term protection with confidence.
Created to bridge the widening divide between legal preparation and financial safeguarding, Assured Legal Services delivers a modern, client-centred model that blends traditional estate planning with up-to-date protection solutions. The firm ensures clients are equipped to cope with life’s certainties as well as unexpected challenges.
“Too many families are unprotected, either legally, financially, or both,” said Rhys Jones, Founder of Assured Legal Services. “Our aim is simple: to make estate planning, will writing and protection advice accessible, transparent and genuinely useful — not confusing or intimidating. Everyone deserves certainty over what happens to their family, their finances, and their legacy.”