Kubicle, a Global IT Training Leader, Raises International Alert on AI Skills Preparedness

Kubicle, a worldwide provider of B2B data, technology and AI training, has issued a stark warning to organisations across the globe: rapid staff upskilling is essential if businesses are to keep pace with accelerated developments in AI. The company notes that many employees are still struggling with fundamental digital competencies, including everyday programmes such as Microsoft Word and PowerPoint.

Kubicle’s findings follow an in-depth review of AI and data readiness across multiple sectors, highlighting widespread gaps in essential technical skills. The results come at a time when competition for digital talent is intensifying, placing even greater pressure on businesses to address weaknesses. Below, we explore the AI capability challenges identified by Kubicle, and the primary reasons behind them.

The International Race for AI and Data Proficiency

Through their research of Google search interest in data and AI literacy related terms like ‘chatgpt training’, ‘ai courses’ and ‘how to improve data literacy’ across the western countries with the highest English-speaking populations, and comparing the results to each country’s population, Kubicle can reveal that the most upskill-eager country is… Rank | Country | Score

1 | Ireland | 1.14

2 | Australia | 0.91

3 | United Kingdom | 0.78

4 | United States | 0.29

5 | Netherlands | 0.28

6 | Germany | 0.23

7 | Canada | 0.17

8 | Spain | 0.11

9 | Sweden | 0.10

10 | France | 0.09 When asked about the results, Mark Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Kubicle, said: “The findings highlight where the global workforce is most actively future proofing their skills. Ireland’s leading position reflects a national focus on digital readiness, while countries like Australia, the UK and the US continue to drive enterprise adoption of AI and analytics.”

What IT Skills are Learners Looking to Excel In?

By assessing subject completion data across their broad range of courses, Kubicle can reveal that the following subjects have been the most in demand between 2020-2025: When asked about their skills shortage data, Mark said: “Our own data shows that many organisations are lacking essential digital competencies, particularly across core tools such as Excel, PowerPoint and Word. These are not niche skills; they form the foundation of effective digital communication and analysis. At the same time, we’re seeing a notable surge in demand for training in emerging areas like AI Fundamentals, signalling that businesses are actively seeking to build future-ready capabilities. Closing the gap in baseline IT proficiency must be a priority if organisations are to fully capitalise on new technologies and maintain competitive advantage.”

Elsewhere, by comparing their Fastest Growing Subjects (2020–2022 vs 2023–2025), Kubicle can reveal:

A 960% growth in the uptake of AI Fundamentals.

A 124% growth in Data Literacy.

A 27% uptake in their Power BI subject, Microsoft’s interactive data visualisation software.

Mark says that these results further back up the international eagerness for AI and data learning.

How the Data Was Gathered

Kubicle gathered information for this insightful release by assessing their own course subject completions and the World Population Review. Kubicle also researched which English-speaking countries ranked highest for IT subject interest, including Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States, while the terms included ‘excel courses’, ‘chatgpt training’ and ‘how to improve data literacy’.