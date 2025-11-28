Alpha Capital Group Unveils Cutting-Edge Mobile App for Prop Traders

Alpha Capital Group, one of the UK’s leading retail proprietary trading firms, has launched a new mobile trading app, becoming one of the first in its industry to provide customers with a dedicated on-the-go trading platform.

The introduction of the app marks another major milestone for the fast-growing business, reinforcing its commitment to delivering an environment in which traders can flourish.

Designed to make trading more intuitive and more informative, the Alpha Capital app offers customers simplified access to the markets alongside smarter tools to support their development. Its range of features equips traders with detailed insights and analysis to help them track performance, meet goals and strengthen their trading outcomes.

The app provides full visibility of account metrics and trading data, consolidating advanced tracking points in one place. Users can also request performance fees directly within the platform, making it one of the most sophisticated mobile tools available in the prop trading space.

Earlier in the year, the company introduced Alpha Prime, a traditional proprietary trading firm based in London. This arm of the business gives proven traders direct access to global markets, catering to individuals who have demonstrated strong risk management, consistent performance, and a clear trading edge.

Alpha Prime was built to elevate skilled traders to an institutional level, offering them the structure, guidance and resources required to excel. It serves as the next stage for traders who have already achieved high standards through Alpha Capital and Alpha Futures.

Founded in 2021 by emerging UK entrepreneurs and finance experts George Kohler (Managing Director) and Andrew Blaylock (Director), Alpha Capital Group has expanded rapidly from a start-up into a major force within the trading sector.

George Kohler, Managing Director of Alpha Capital Group, said: “The Alpha Capital mobile app is another big milestone for us as we continue to advance our tech stack focused around improving our customer journey and experience to benefit our traders. Having the ability to track your assessment progress, trading stats, trades and market conditions all within the ease of a mobile app will make life so much easier for our customers.

“This is still just the beginning for us – unlike most other prop trading platforms, we want our customers to succeed, and we have a pathway through Alpha Prime for those that do succeed to move to another level and potentially carve out a career in trading. That’s why we invest so heavily in building technology in-house and providing the best tools and resources on the market that can give our customers as much chance as possible of succeeding.”

Alpha Capital Group has cemented its reputation as a leader in trading education and simulated trading. The company earned both Disruptor of the Year and Best Innovator at the UK Best Business Awards last year. With more than one million traders across 140 countries, a 4.6 Trustpilot rating from over 14,000 reviews and $120 million paid out in performance fees, the firm continues to stand out as an industry innovator.

More information about Alpha Capital Group can be found at alphacapitalgroup.uk or on Instagram