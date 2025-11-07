Slimbridge Becomes the First UK Nature Reserve to Use UV “Invisible Shield” to Protect Birds from Glass Strikes

The Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) Slimbridge has taken a major step in bird conservation, becoming the first nature reserve in the UK to use invisible UV-reflective window film to reduce the number of bird collisions with glass.

According to research by the British Trust for Ornithology, up to 100 million birds fly into windows annually across the UK. To tackle this widespread issue, Slimbridge has fitted BirdShades® bird protection window film – a high-tech coating that birds can see but people cannot, making glass easy for birds to detect while leaving views unchanged for visitors.

The work has focused on the Garden Estuary Restaurant, which features wide glass panels facing the Severn Estuary. With large flocks of migratory and wetland birds frequenting the area, unmarked windows posed a serious risk. The new film now significantly reduces the likelihood of fatal collisions.

“Slimbridge is a haven for wetland birds, and we’re proud to be taking meaningful action to protect them,” said Anna Cork, Reserve Warden at WWT Slimbridge. “The film blends seamlessly with the building’s design while playing a vital role in conservation.”

The technology has also proven valuable in Slimbridge’s animal care spaces. “We installed BirdShades on our new bearded reedling exhibit where we needed a glass front that birds could see but visitors could still look through,” said Simon Matthews of WWT Slimbridge. “It’s worked perfectly, our study shows birds can detect it, but they’re not alarmed by it. Visitors don’t even notice it’s there. We believe this could be the first time it’s been used for cared for animals and possible applications in the zoo sector are so exciting!”

BirdShades works by reflecting UV wavelengths, which are part of birds’ natural vision, creating a visual marker invisible to humans. The film maintains natural light levels and is suitable for both new construction and existing buildings.

“WWT Slimbridge is setting an example in bird-safe building design,” said Chris George, Managing Director of Bonwyke Ltd., the UK supplier of BirdShades. “This is a practical, scalable solution that can make a huge difference for bird conservation.”

The project showcases a collaborative move towards environmentally responsible design, demonstrating how innovation and aesthetics can support wildlife protection together.