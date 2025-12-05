Science180 Reveals Mathematical Proof of God’s Existence and a New Theory Explaining the Origins of the Universe, Life, and Matter

American scientist Dr Nathanael-Israel Israel has announced findings claiming that Earth formed 2.82 days after the universe began, the Moon 3.32 days later, and the Sun 3.69 days afterward—asserting alignment with the Biblical account of Creation.

Science180, recognised as a leading organisation exploring the mathematical connection between scientific inquiry and faith, has confirmed a major breakthrough by its founder, Dr Nathanael-Israel Israel.

According to the organisation, Dr Israel has demonstrated mathematical timelines for the formation of Earth, the Moon, and the Sun. The research is presented across nine publications including Science180 Accurate Scientific Proof of God, Turbulent Origin of the Universe, Turbulent Origin of Chemical Particles, Turbulent Origin of Life, From Science to Bible’s Conclusions, and Reconciling Science and Creation Accurately. The work continues Science180’s mission to reinterpret data on cosmic origins through new scientific frameworks.

Over a twelve-year period, Dr Israel reviewed and reanalysed raw scientific datasets which he states were previously misinterpreted. A member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and eight additional professional bodies, he asserts that these overlooked datasets contain answers long sought by both scientific and theological communities.

“But is it possible to be entirely certain scientifically and prove the formation of the universe, life, and chemical particles without relying on evolution, the Big Bang theory, or faith? Written in a language that suits both scientists and laypeople, these books scientifically deliver an unconventional narrative that challenges the status quo about the origin of the universe and its contents, while clarifying our understanding of the mathematical intersection of science and faith,” said Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel.

“This discovery invites scientists and nonscientists to rationally explore an alternative scientific perspective to scrutinize traditional scientific theories that have overlooked key data. With this development, Science180 aims to trade people’s doubts, ignorance, irrationality, and worries about the origin of the universe and life for confidence and a power that will help them to leave unforgettable marks in their field of expertise.”

The full collection is now available via Amazon and other major retailers. The books aim to stimulate debate and offer readers an alternative interpretation to mainstream scientific models of cosmology, origins, and theology—continuing Science180’s strategy to reshape global discussions surrounding the relationship between physics, life sciences, and faith.

Further details can be found at www.Science180.com. Dr Nathanael-Israel is available for media interviews and speaking engagements. More information, including recent publications, can be accessed through Science180Academy.com.