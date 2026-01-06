Bangladeshi scientist Maher Ali Rusho selected as International Delegate for Nobel Prize Teacher Summit 2026

Maher Ali Rusho, an internationally recognised scientist and education thought leader, has been appointed as an International Delegate to the Nobel Prize Teacher Summit 2026. The prestigious global forum brings together leading educators, researchers, and policymakers dedicated to advancing education, innovation, and social progress.

The appointment marks a significant international acknowledgement of Mr Rusho’s contributions to science, technology, and education. He is currently ranked among the world’s Top-100 FDM–AM Scientists, placed at number 73 based on Elsevier Scopus citation data. His interdisciplinary research spans computational materials science and artificial intelligence, with a particular focus on AI-driven materials informatics, hydrogen energy technologies, additive manufacturing optimisation, and multiphysics simulation, all of which play a critical role in sustainable industrial development.

Mr Rusho maintains active academic and professional collaborations with institutions across the United States, Europe, China, Saudi Arabia, and Canada. His global research footprint reflects his role as a cross-border collaborator and contributor to international scientific advancement. He holds memberships in several prestigious organisations, including Sigma Xi, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the Association for Computing Machinery.

Beyond his scientific research, Mr Rusho is an influential voice in global education reform. He is the author of The Age of Merit, published in 2025, which advocates for performance-based and merit-driven education systems aligned with emerging workforce demands and technological change. His work places strong emphasis on equity, accountability, and innovation within education policy.

The Nobel Prize Teacher Summit recognises individuals whose work bridges education, research excellence, and social responsibility. Mr Rusho’s selection highlights his commitment to positioning education as a catalyst for national development and international collaboration.

Mr Rusho began his professional journey in Bangladesh, contributing to the country’s growing technology and research landscape through organisations such as Brain Station 23 and Intelligent Machines. His early work supported applied technological development and helped strengthen regional research capacity.

His career has since expanded across Spain, Canada, India, China, Europe, and the United States. He is currently a co-founder of UntieAI in Canada, where he leads advanced artificial intelligence research initiatives. His work has received global recognition, including being named among Forbes India’s Trendsetters & Trailblazers 2024.

In addition, Mr Rusho contributes to the integrity of global research through editorial and peer-review roles with major scientific publishers, including Nature, Elsevier, and MDPI.

His appointment as an International Delegate to the Nobel Prize Teacher Summit 2026 underscores his dedication to education, innovation, and global cooperation, reflecting the growing international impact of Bangladeshi researchers on the world stage.