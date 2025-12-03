Pharmacist Shares Festive Season Advice for People Using Weight-Loss Injections

For many individuals on weight-loss injections, the Christmas period can feel difficult to navigate, especially with larger meals and richer dishes on offer. By opting for smaller servings, eating more slowly and choosing higher-protein foods, it is still possible to enjoy the celebrations while staying comfortable and maintaining treatment progress.
Superintendent Pharmacist Palvinder Deol has created an example 780-calorie Christmas meal to demonstrate how users can enjoy traditional festive dishes without experiencing common side effects, including bloating or nausea.
With around 1.5 million people in the UK now using GLP-1 weight-loss injections, and prescribing rates rising by over 900 percent since 2020, a UK pharmacist is offering seasonal guidance to help individuals stay safe over Christmas.
GLP-1 receptor agonists, known by brands such as Mounjaro, Wegovy and Ozempic, work by slowing digestion and reducing appetite. While this is helpful for weight control, it also increases the likelihood of discomfort if people consume large festive meals, rich foods or excess alcohol.
To assist patients during the indulgent holiday period, Superintendent Pharmacist Palvinder Deol (GPhC) of Happy Pharmacy has shared practical advice tailored for those using weight-loss medication. Deol has also developed an optional, low-calorie, high-protein Christmas dinner plan designed to support users through the day without leaving them feeling deprived.
“Christmas can be a difficult time for anyone trying to manage their weight, but for people taking weight-loss medications it requires an even more mindful approach,” says Deol. “These treatments make you feel full faster, so eating very rich foods or eating too quickly can cause discomfort. Smaller portions, slower eating and higher-protein choices make the day much easier and more enjoyable.”
These medications make people feel satisfied sooner than usual; continuing beyond this point increases the chance of nausea or bloating.
Protein supports fullness and stabilises blood sugar. Turkey, prawns, salmon, eggs and Greek yogurt are all excellent festive choices.
Creamy sauces, fried items and rich gravies may be harder to digest.
A smaller plate and slower pace help reduce discomfort while still allowing favourite dishes to be enjoyed.
Alcohol can stimulate appetite and worsen dehydration. Sip slowly, alternate with water and avoid drinking on an empty stomach.
Water supports digestion and helps reduce the risk of nausea.
This helps prevent overeating and supports steady energy levels.
Designed to help people enjoy Christmas while minimising the risk of nausea, this suggested meal plan totals around 780 calories and 64g of protein, offering a balanced and satisfying alternative to very heavy meals.
Starter subtotal: 120 calories | 14g protein
Air-fried roast potatoes (120g) – 160 calories | 3g protein
Roasted carrots & parsnips (1 tsp olive oil) – 90 calories | 1g protein
Steamed Brussels sprouts (100g) – 40 calories | 3g protein
Low-calorie stuffing ball – 55 calories | 4g protein
Light gravy (100ml) – 25 calories | 1g protein
Main subtotal: 520 calories | 42g protein
140 calories | 8g protein