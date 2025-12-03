Pharmacist Shares Festive Season Advice for People Using Weight-Loss Injections

For many individuals on weight-loss injections, the Christmas period can feel difficult to navigate, especially with larger meals and richer dishes on offer. By opting for smaller servings, eating more slowly and choosing higher-protein foods, it is still possible to enjoy the celebrations while staying comfortable and maintaining treatment progress.

Superintendent Pharmacist Palvinder Deol has created an example 780-calorie Christmas meal to demonstrate how users can enjoy traditional festive dishes without experiencing common side effects, including bloating or nausea.

With around 1.5 million people in the UK now using GLP-1 weight-loss injections, and prescribing rates rising by over 900 percent since 2020, a UK pharmacist is offering seasonal guidance to help individuals stay safe over Christmas.

GLP-1 receptor agonists, known by brands such as Mounjaro, Wegovy and Ozempic, work by slowing digestion and reducing appetite. While this is helpful for weight control, it also increases the likelihood of discomfort if people consume large festive meals, rich foods or excess alcohol.

To assist patients during the indulgent holiday period, Superintendent Pharmacist Palvinder Deol (GPhC) of Happy Pharmacy has shared practical advice tailored for those using weight-loss medication. Deol has also developed an optional, low-calorie, high-protein Christmas dinner plan designed to support users through the day without leaving them feeling deprived.

“Christmas can be a difficult time for anyone trying to manage their weight, but for people taking weight-loss medications it requires an even more mindful approach,” says Deol. “These treatments make you feel full faster, so eating very rich foods or eating too quickly can cause discomfort. Smaller portions, slower eating and higher-protein choices make the day much easier and more enjoyable.”

Tips for Managing Christmas While Taking Weight-Loss Medications



1. Eat slowly and stop at the first sign of fullness

These medications make people feel satisfied sooner than usual; continuing beyond this point increases the chance of nausea or bloating.

2. Make protein the priority

Protein supports fullness and stabilises blood sugar. Turkey, prawns, salmon, eggs and Greek yogurt are all excellent festive choices.

3. Limit very high-fat foods

Creamy sauces, fried items and rich gravies may be harder to digest.

4. Keep portions small and space food throughout the day

A smaller plate and slower pace help reduce discomfort while still allowing favourite dishes to be enjoyed.

5. Be cautious with alcohol

Alcohol can stimulate appetite and worsen dehydration. Sip slowly, alternate with water and avoid drinking on an empty stomach.

6. Stay hydrated

Water supports digestion and helps reduce the risk of nausea.

7. Plan lighter meals before and after Christmas dinner

This helps prevent overeating and supports steady energy levels.

Optional: Low-Calorie, High-Protein Christmas Dinner Plan

Designed to help people enjoy Christmas while minimising the risk of nausea, this suggested meal plan totals around 780 calories and 64g of protein, offering a balanced and satisfying alternative to very heavy meals.

Starter

Prawn cocktail with light Marie Rose sauce

Starter subtotal: 120 calories | 14g protein



Main

Roast turkey breast (100g, skin removed) – 150 calories | 30g protein

Air-fried roast potatoes (120g) – 160 calories | 3g protein

Roasted carrots & parsnips (1 tsp olive oil) – 90 calories | 1g protein

Steamed Brussels sprouts (100g) – 40 calories | 3g protein

Low-calorie stuffing ball – 55 calories | 4g protein

Light gravy (100ml) – 25 calories | 1g protein

Main subtotal: 520 calories | 42g protein



Dessert

Mini dark-chocolate & raspberry trifle (made with 0% Greek yogurt)

140 calories | 8g protein

Dessert subtotal: 140 calories | 8g protein

Total meal: ≈780 calories | ≈64g protein



About Superintendent Pharmacist Palvinder Deol