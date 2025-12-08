ThermoPest Highlights Rising Bed Bug Treatment Costs for UK Hotels and Housing Providers

ThermoPest, a London-based pest control firm operating nationwide, has reported a marked increase in bed bug eradication costs throughout the UK accommodation sector. The surge is particularly noticeable within hotels, assisted living settings, HMOs, student properties and council housing, where infestations create operational, regulatory and financial pressures.

Insights from ThermoPest’s treatment history and survey data show a shift toward full-room heat remediation rather than repeated chemical-only treatments. Organisations managing large or multi-unit buildings are increasingly phasing out single-method chemical approaches due to incomplete eradication, extended disruption and avoidable repeat expenditure.

“Hotels, care providers, councils and HMO landlords are facing pressures that go beyond routine maintenance,” said James Rhoades, founder of ThermoPest Pest Control. “For hotels, the economics are immediate — an out-of-service room can quickly impact revenue. For assisted living facilities and council-managed housing, safeguarding requirements mean infestations must be resolved thoroughly. In HMOs and student accommodation, interconnected layouts allow bed bugs to spread rapidly if treatments are inconsistent.”

According to ThermoPest, clients are now more commonly requesting structured treatment programmes that include documentation, communication templates for residents or guests, and scheduled follow-up inspections. This reflects an industry-wide movement towards standardised practices, early detection and evidence-led control frameworks.

Cross-unit spread continues to be a significant contributor to rising treatment expenses, particularly in buildings with shared infrastructure, older layouts or frequent resident turnover. Many providers are now formalising escalation pathways, reporting systems and monitoring protocols to reduce future outbreaks.

“Bed bug control is becoming a risk-management priority for UK accommodation providers,” Rhoades added. “The organisations adopting consistent treatment standards and evidence-based approaches are seeing more predictable outcomes and lower long-term costs.”

ThermoPest anticipates heightened demand well into 2026 across hotels, councils, housing associations and private estates, fuelled by travel trends, population mobility and increased high-density living.