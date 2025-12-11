Eating Behaviour Coach Hanna Longstaff Opens New 2026 Round of The SMART RESET™: A 21-Day System for Fat Loss Without Dieting

A rising number of ambitious and career-focused women in the UK are moving away from restrictive diets and calorie tracking and instead choosing a new weight-loss approach that delivers results without food rules or willpower battles — with the next intake scheduled for early 2026.

Designed by multi award-winning Eating Behaviour Expert Hanna Longstaff, The SMART RESET™ is a 21-day programme created for women who are juggling demanding roles, busy schedules, and limited mental space for nutrition planning.

The next round will open in the first week of January and will be limited to just 30 participants to ensure high support levels and a close community experience.

Hanna developed the programme after overcoming more than three decades of binge eating, dieting cycles and emotional eating. With more than 12 years of specialist study across metabolism, nutrition and behavioural psychology, she discovered one core scientific principle: a single hormone determines whether fat is stored or burned. Her method focuses on regulating this hormone through simple timing and habit shifts — without calorie counting or macro tracking.

To date, hundreds of women — including senior executives, working parents and business owners — have completed the programme. Reported improvements include better sleep, increased energy, reduced cravings, improved hormonal balance, less bloating and steady fat loss. Many participants say the biggest breakthrough is finally feeling calm and in control around food.

One recent participant shared: “Not only have I lost weight, but mentally and emotionally I feel so much better about myself. It was simple and it worked; I noticed the change almost instantly.”

One core feature of The SMART RESET™ is its built-in adaptability. Participants receive a personalised eating structure that flexes around travel, hybrid working, childcare, and leadership pressures — without requiring meal plans or strict food rules.

Hanna believes the programme fills a long-standing gap between dieting and long-term behaviour change. She explained: “You don’t need more willpower, you need the right system. When you understand how to regulate this hormone by following this system, everything becomes easier, and you feel so much better. You can eat more without any bloating, feel satisfied and still see your body change.”

As the shift towards sustainable, science-based approaches accelerates, The SMART RESET™ continues to gain recognition as a realistic alternative to dieting — helping women change not only their eating patterns but their confidence and long-term relationship with food.