Victoria Hargrave Launches Prep & Prolong Body Wash to Help Tans Last Longer

Victoria Hargrave, the founder of The Tanning Room and Beau Bronzage, has announced the launch of Prep & Prolong, a newly developed natural body wash designed to support smoother, longer-lasting tanning results.

Set to launch on Friday 12th December, the product will be available across all The Tanning Room salons, marking a further expansion of the Beau Bronzage product range.

The formulation of Prep & Prolong was driven by a recurring issue Victoria has observed throughout her career in the tanning industry. Many widely used body washes contain soaps, perfumes and harsh chemicals that dry the skin and cause tans to fade prematurely. The new body wash is made with 94% natural-origin ingredients, is soap-free, and has been balanced to protect the skin’s pH and microbiome. By cleansing gently without stripping the skin, it supports even tan development and can help clients achieve up to 14 days of wear when the skin is properly prepared.

Natural ingredients and UK manufacturing have been central to Beau Bronzage since the brand was established. Prep & Prolong now joins the existing range of tan accelerators and self-tan products and will be offered not only in The Tanning Room salons but also to professional salons nationwide as Victoria prepares to grow the brand’s stockist network in 2026.

The idea for Beau Bronzage emerged from an unexpected situation. After lockdown, Victoria found herself unable to source a spray tan product she felt comfortable using and decided to create her own. That same entrepreneurial instinct first led her into business in 2013, when a spontaneous visit to a tanning salon ahead of a family holiday — shortly after her mother survived kidney cancer — highlighted a clear gap in the market. Within weeks, she opened her first salon in Witney.

Since then, Victoria has developed the business into a multi-award-winning brand with salons across Oxfordshire, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire. The Tanning Room currently operates in Witney, Carterton, Swindon, Cirencester and West Swindon. Earlier this year, she made the strategic decision to close the Stroud salon in response to economic pressures, rising costs and reduced footfall. Equipment was redistributed across other locations, resulting in one Swindon salon increasing revenue by 60% in its first month.

Alongside managing her business interests, Victoria recently completed her MBA at Hult University, graduating at the Royal Festival Hall in August 2025. Having left school without formal qualifications, the achievement represents a major personal milestone as well as a professional one.

“Prep & Prolong is something I’ve wanted to bring to the market for a long time,” said Victoria. “So many people don’t realise their body wash is the reason their tan fades quickly or goes patchy. This formula is simple, natural and kind to the skin and it genuinely makes a difference. When you prep properly, your tan should last so much longer.”

“I’m passionate about keeping my products UK-manufactured. A lot of salon brands are produced abroad and spend months on shelves before they even reach customers. I want Beau Bronzage to offer something fresher, cleaner, and more reliable for both clients and professionals.”

Prep & Prolong is available now through all The Tanning Room salons, Amazon and TikTok Shop, with further Beau Bronzage product launches planned for 2026.