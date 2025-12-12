Gillingham’s TheKaffee Secures Four Major Awards Within Months of Opening

A newly opened speciality coffee shop in Gillingham has achieved remarkable early recognition, winning four awards within its first three months, including Best Café in North Dorset and Best Business in the Town. TheKaffee, which opened in September 2024, now occupies a former bank building in the Dorset market town of 7,000 residents.

TheKaffee is the creation of Toni Wiesner and his mother, Ewelina, with Toni’s father, Steffan, undertaking the majority of the construction work. After deciding to proceed, the family began refurbishing the empty building almost immediately, with Steffan handcrafting key elements of the interior, from furniture and cladding to the coffee bar itself.

Toni leads on creative direction and coffee expertise, Ewelina handles operations and finances, and Steffan’s craftsmanship has shaped the distinctive environment that has earned continuous praise from customers.

Toni Wiesner, chief barista and creative director, said: “We’re creating a space where people feel they belong. When someone walks in, we don’t just smile and take their order – we’re genuinely interested in what they’re doing today, we remember their name, and we build real relationships. That’s what’s missing from the big chains, and that’s what our community deserves.”

The café caters to a wide audience, with a dedicated children’s play space, dog-friendly water bowls, and high-quality WiFi with accessible power points — making it a popular destination for families and remote workers. One customer now travels 11 miles specifically to enjoy TheKaffee’s coffee.

Central to its offering is its commitment to speciality coffee. Beans are sourced from leading regions worldwide and roasted to highlight each origin’s unique profile. Working with Girls Who Grind Coffee, a respected local roaster, TheKaffee uses single-origin beans roasted within seven days. Staff pay close attention to every detail, weighing shots and monitoring extraction times, and offering various brew methods. The café served around 50,000 cups in its first year.

Ewelina Wiesner, business partner and investor, said: “We wanted to create a hub where the community comes first. This building was empty whilst our High Street was declining. Now we’ve created something people actively seek out and make part of their lives. It’s pure family teamwork – Toni’s creativity, Steffan’s building skills, and my business experience all came together.”

In December 2024, just three months after opening, TheKaffee won Best Café in North Dorset, Best Business in Gillingham, and Best Restaurant. In December 2025, it added Best Christmas Window display to its list of accolades.

Reviews on Google frequently highlight both the welcoming atmosphere and the quality of the menu. One customer shared: “So nice to go somewhere local and chill with coffee and the best carrot cake. Beautiful interior.” Another added: “The expansion to a couple of nights serving cocktails is a great addition to the business and the town.”

Following the acquisition of its alcohol licence in August 2025, the café introduced Friday cocktail evenings, with the Passion Fruit Martini proving especially popular. Its expanding menu now includes artisan sandwiches and freshly baked cakes, with the Basque cheesecake becoming a customer favourite — often purchased by the half.

TheKaffee also hosts private bookings for business events, school groups, and local organisations, and is planning future activities such as monthly bingo nights and live jazz performances.

Visitors can find TheKaffee at 11 High Street, Gillingham, Dorset SP8 4PY.