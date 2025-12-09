New Defibrillator Installed to Protect More Than 300 Cheshire Residents

A new public-access defibrillator has been installed at Eaton Homes’ Beeston Market development, giving residents in the village access to potentially life-saving medical support.

The equipment will serve the 84 households already living on the estate, in addition to those who will eventually move into Phase 4, which comprises nine further properties, three new apartments, and a convenience store.

In addition to serving residents of the development, the device will also be available for use by those living in the wider village and by contractors and tradespeople completing the remaining construction work.

This addition forms part of Eaton Homes’ commitment to supporting the communities where it builds and accompanies the introduction of a new shop that will be open to the local public.

Project Manager Claudia Dickens described the installation as a vital step. “We understood the importance of having a defibrillator available for residents and our contractors and felt we needed to make that purchase. It’s a vital piece of equipment that could save a life. Knowing that it will remain in the community long after we leave the site makes this investment even more meaningful.”

The initiative gained further importance following a serious health incident involving Micky, a long-serving and well-respected Eaton Homes colleague who has since retired. Although the defibrillator was not required in his case, his situation reinforced the significance of having rapid access to emergency treatment.

Earlier this year, Micky was diagnosed with coronary heart disease and angina, leading to a triple heart bypass operation and a valve replacement.

“After a collapse, I later learned from my doctor that I’d suffered a minor heart attack,” he says. “It made me realise how important it is that anyone living or working in or around Beeston has immediate access to the right equipment and support should something similar happen to them.”

Claudia added: “When you’re working on a busy development, you quickly realise how many people rely on the site being a safe environment. Micky’s experience made us stop and think about what more we could do. Installing a defibrillator was an obvious decision – not only to give Micky confidence while he was still with us, but to reassure everyone else on site too.”

With over 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occurring each year in the UK, swift access to a defibrillator can significantly increase survival rates. Eaton Homes says that ensuring this provision for Beeston aligns with its philosophy of investing in communities where it builds.

“The community is at the heart of the area, and we feel strongly about supporting it wherever we can,” Claudia continued. “Having a defibrillator on-site now, and later accessible in the village, gives real peace of mind for the future.”

Further details about Eaton Homes and its developments throughout Cheshire can be found at www.eatonhomes.co.uk.