Executive Burnout Demands Biological Intervention, Says Psychotherapist Nicky Anstey and Creator of the REWIRE Method™

With UK companies collapsing at the highest rate seen in 30 years, Executive Psychotherapist and award-winning performance coach Nicky Anstey is urging a shift in how organisations address leadership stress. She argues that the widespread burnout affecting executives is a biological crisis rather than a mindset issue — and therefore cannot be solved through conventional coaching techniques.
Anstey, who founded Transform to Perform Coaching, works with senior leaders using the REWIRE Method™, an evidence-based neurological framework created to interrupt deep-rooted survival responses responsible for exhaustion, overwhelm and chronic anxiety.
Unlike coaching models that depend on conscious thought, motivation or behavioural change, Anstey believes that effective recovery must address the nervous system and underlying physiological responses that have become dysregulated.
“Most leaders are unknowingly trying to fix a biochemical crisis with a psychological strategy,” said Anstey. “My research shows that many executives are operating with a nervous system locked in a chronic ‘threat response.’ You cannot simply think your way out of that state; you have to change the underlying biology rooted in neurological pathways created in childhood.”
