Executive Burnout Demands Biological Intervention, Says Psychotherapist Nicky Anstey and Creator of the REWIRE Method™

With UK companies collapsing at the highest rate seen in 30 years, Executive Psychotherapist and award-winning performance coach Nicky Anstey is urging a shift in how organisations address leadership stress. She argues that the widespread burnout affecting executives is a biological crisis rather than a mindset issue — and therefore cannot be solved through conventional coaching techniques.

Anstey, who founded Transform to Perform Coaching, works with senior leaders using the REWIRE Method™, an evidence-based neurological framework created to interrupt deep-rooted survival responses responsible for exhaustion, overwhelm and chronic anxiety.

Unlike coaching models that depend on conscious thought, motivation or behavioural change, Anstey believes that effective recovery must address the nervous system and underlying physiological responses that have become dysregulated.

“Most leaders are unknowingly trying to fix a biochemical crisis with a psychological strategy,” said Anstey. “My research shows that many executives are operating with a nervous system locked in a chronic ‘threat response.’ You cannot simply think your way out of that state; you have to change the underlying biology rooted in neurological pathways created in childhood.”

Addressing the ‘Silent Breakdown’

Recent data from Mental Health UK indicates that 91% of adults experienced high or extreme levels of pressure in the past year. Anstey notes that for founders and CEOs, this often manifests as a “silent breakdown” where outward success masks severe internal dysregulation, impacting decision-making, productivity and profitability.

Her method combines principles from clinical psychotherapy, neuroscience, and advanced hypnotherapy to help leaders transition from a reactive state of fight-or-flight into a sustainable state of neurological regulation and calm.

The REWIRE Method™: A Clinical and Proven Approach to Leadership

The 15 year framework distinguishes itself by targeting the unconscious mind rather than just conscious habits. In deep-dive sessions lasting up to three hours, leaders can identify the root causes formed in early life that dictate their current biological reactions to stress.

“We are moving leaders from survival mode to sustainable authority,” Anstey added. “When a leader learns to regulate their own biochemistry and neurological pathways, the constant internal background negative noise of anxiety disappears. They don’t just feel better; they lead with a clarity, confidence and consistent peak performance that willpower alone cannot achieve.”

