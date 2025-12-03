Essential winter driving tips to avoid £2500 fine

Winter weather is on the way across the UK and with temperatures set to drop further in the coming months, car sharing marketplace Turo has revealed some essential driving tips to help motorists stay safe on icy roads whilst avoiding costly fines.

Data from Admiral Insurance* indicates that winter driving conditions significantly increase the risk of accidents, with a 25% increase in claims in the winter months as stopping distances potentially become ten times greater on icy roads. Understanding the Highway Code requirements and proper vehicle preparation can make the difference between a safe journey and a dangerous situation.

Rory Brimmer, UK Managing Director of car sharing marketplace Turo, says: “Winter driving presents unique challenges that catch many drivers off guard each year. From frozen windscreens to icy roads, proper preparation isn’t just about convenience – it’s about safety and staying on the right side of the law. “Winter driving presents unique challenges that catch many drivers off guard each year. From frozen windscreens to icy roads, proper preparation isn’t just about convenience – it’s about safety and staying on the right side of the law.

“Having access to a well-maintained, reliable vehicle is particularly crucial during winter months. Whether you need a car with four-wheel drive for snowy conditions or simply want the peace of mind of a newer vehicle with modern safety features, Turo offers options that can help make winter driving safer and less stressful.”

“Clear your entire windscreen – not just a peephole”



Many drivers don’t realise that simply clearing a small viewing area from their windscreen is insufficient and illegal. Highway Code Rule 229 states that before setting off, drivers must ensure all snow and ice is cleared from vehicle windows, and all snow that might fall off into the path of other road users must be removed from the roof.

The penalty: Failing to properly clear the windscreen could result in a fixed penalty notice under the CU20 penalty code, carrying a £60 fine and three penalty points on a licence. If police determine a driver is using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, this could increase to £2,500 and three points.

Pro tip: Motorists should allow at least 10 minutes for proper de-icing. All windows, mirrors, lights, and the roof need to be cleared. Using a proper ice scraper and de-icer rather than improvised solutions helps avoid windscreen damage.

“Understand winter stopping distances”

According to the Highway Code, braking distances on icy roads can be up to ten times greater than on dry roads. A car travelling at 30mph that would normally stop in 23 metres could require 230 metres on ice – more than twice the length of a football pitch.

Safe practice: Drivers should leave significantly more space between themselves and the vehicle in front. In good conditions, maintaining a two-second gap is recommended; in wet conditions, this should be doubled to four seconds. On icy roads, this gap should be increased even further. Driving at reduced speeds and avoiding sudden braking or steering inputs is essential.

“Pack a winter emergency kit”

Winter breakdowns can be particularly dangerous, with drivers at risk from both the cold and traffic. The Highway Code recommends carrying specific emergency equipment during winter months.

Essential items to keep in a car:

De-icer and ice scraper

Torch with spare batteries

Warm clothing, boots, and blanket

First aid kit

Jump leads

Shovel (for snow)

Warm drinks and emergency food

Fully charged mobile phone

“Check tyres before winter sets in”

Tyres are the only point of contact with the road, making them crucial for winter safety. The legal minimum tread depth is 1.6mm across the central three-quarters of the tyre, but experts recommend changing them well before reaching this limit.

The penalty: Fines for driving with illegal tyres can reach £2,500 per tyre – meaning a potential £10,000 fine if all four tyres are defective – plus three penalty points per tyre. Under or over-inflated tyres are also considered illegal and carry the same penalties.

Pro tip: Tyre pressure should be checked when tyres are cold, and pressures should match vehicle manufacturer’s recommendations (found in the vehicle handbook or on a plate inside the driver’s door). Winter temperatures cause tyre pressure to drop, so regular checks throughout the season are essential.

“Protect your battery from the cold”

Car batteries lose significant power in cold weather, with many winter breakdowns caused by battery failure. Cold temperatures slow the chemical reactions inside batteries, reducing their effectiveness and making it harder to start the engine.

Prevention tips: