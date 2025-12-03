Plates4Less Unveils Christmas Guide for Gifts That Last Longer Than the Festive Season

Plates4Less has launched a new Christmas Gift Guide designed to inspire shoppers to choose more meaningful presents that endure well beyond December. The guide highlights the rising popularity of private number plates, which now make up around 40 per cent of the company’s annual sales.

The guide provides straightforward tips to help buyers pick the right registration, covering everything from plate style and suitability to budget considerations. It also explains how private registrations can still be gifted even if the recipient’s vehicle details are unknown, making them ideal for surprise presents and last-minute purchases.

To make the process easier, the guide outlines several presentation options, ranging from free printable gift certificates to premium presentation documents that are ready to wrap. Buyers can also include physical plates as part of the gift, and many opt for the Done For You Transfer Service to ensure a smooth transfer process once the recipient is ready to assign their registration.

With more than twenty-five thousand five-star reviews, Plates4Less continues to be the UK’s most trusted number-plate specialist. The new guide aims to help shoppers find a personalised, thoughtful gift that often becomes more valuable over time.

The Christmas Gift Guide is available now at Plates4Less.co.uk.