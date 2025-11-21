New Survey Shows Britain is a Nation of Curious, Property-Obsessed Neighbours

A new survey from Jitty has revealed that more than a quarter of Brits (28%) openly admit to browsing property websites purely to peek inside their neighbours’ homes — confirming that having a nose around other people’s interiors is one of the UK’s favourite guilty pleasures.

Regionally, the North East and South West top the charts as the nosiest areas, with 36% of residents admitting to digital snooping, closely followed by the South East at 35%.

Other regions where neighbourly curiosity runs high include the East of England (31%), Yorkshire and the Humber (30%) and Wales (29%). Meanwhile, London and the West Midlands both sit at 24%, and Northern Ireland emerges as the least nosey, with just 19% confessing to the habit.

The poll of 2,000 adults, conducted by Jitty — the UK’s AI-powered property portal — reveals that browsing homes online has become a major national pastime, driven by entertainment, curiosity and escapism. While 25% say they do it “purely out of nosiness”, 27% browse to gauge what they might one day afford, even if they have no intention of moving.

This growing “home browsing culture” extends well beyond checking house prices. Brits say the first things they notice are interior décor (41%), building character (38%) and layout (33%), suggesting that online property searches increasingly resemble Pinterest scrolling rather than a traditional hunt for listings.

Almost one in three (30%) regularly share property links with loved ones via WhatsApp, and 25% say they enjoy receiving surprise listings from friends and family — turning home browsing into a shared social activity. Many people say the habit makes them feel excited (31%), inspired (23%) or motivated (20%).

However, the findings also reveal frustration with outdated property search tools. More than a third of respondents (35%) want home searching to feel more intuitive, and 26% often end up browsing properties outside their chosen criteria, showing that static filters and rigid websites no longer match how people use property platforms today.

Graham Paterson, CEO and co-founder of Jitty, said: “The fact that so many people are peeking inside their neighbours’ homes tells you everything you need to know about how Britain feels about property – it fascinates us, it entertains us, and it connects us. But it also shows why traditional search tools don’t cut it anymore. People don’t think in filters; they think in feelings, styles and lifestyles. AI finally bridges that gap by letting you describe exactly what you imagine – and instantly seeing homes that match. That’s the future people clearly want.”

The findings come as Jitty continues its rapid growth, on track to exceed half a million monthly property searches. Its AI-powered natural-language search now accounts for the majority of user interactions, with 75% of people preferring it over traditional filtering.

Backed by REA Group and Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), Jitty offers an AI-powered, image-first way to browse the property market, allowing users to search naturally, visually and intuitively. As the UK’s property browsing habit accelerates, Jitty is leading a new era of smarter, more conversational discovery.