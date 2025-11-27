mooovon Launches Across the UK with 0% Commission Property Sales for Homeowners

A new digital property platform, mooovon.co.uk, has officially gone live across the UK, positioning itself as a bold alternative to conventional estate agency services.

Founded by entrepreneur Mark Lennard, mooovon allows homeowners to sell their property with absolutely 0% commission, giving sellers full control of the process while retaining the total value of their sale.

Entering a market frequently criticised for high fees and limited transparency, mooovon aims to modernise the way people buy and sell homes. Its digital-first model has been developed for today’s tech-enabled movers who expect ease, clarity and greater value throughout the home-selling experience.

At the heart of the platform is a completely free listing service for homeowners who want autonomy without financial constraints. By removing commission fees entirely, mooovon offers a cost-effective route to market—an appealing alternative at a time when moving costs continue to rise.

For sellers wanting additional support, mooovon offers optional upgrade packages that deliver enhanced visibility, marketing tools and advanced features, enabling users to tailor their selling journey as needed.

mooovon has been designed around three core principles. The first is cost efficiency, ensuring sellers keep every penny of their sale proceeds without commission deductions.

Secondly, the platform emphasises transparency and control, allowing direct interaction between buyers and sellers to streamline communication, minimise delays and let users manage enquiries, viewings and negotiations at their own pace.

The final pillar is flexibility, with premium plans available for those seeking extended market reach, performance insights and full-service marketing support.

This versatile structure appeals to a broad range of sellers—from first-time movers to experienced homeowners and property investors looking to maximise returns by reducing overheads.

CEO & Founder Mark Lennard said: “mooovon was created to give sellers a genuine alternative. Moving home shouldn’t be overshadowed by unnecessary fees or processes that feel out of date. People want more clarity, more control and better value, and mooovon is built to deliver exactly that. Our platform gives anyone the ability to list and sell their property without paying a penny in commission.”

Beyond its free service, mooovon also provides upgraded solutions for those seeking wider exposure and professional marketing.

The Premium monthly plan (£59.99) offers sellers increased visibility and additional tools to help drive engagement with potential buyers.

The Platinum Plan (£699) delivers a comprehensive marketing package, with listings placed across the major national property portals—Rightmove, Zoopla and OnTheMarket—ensuring sellers gain maximum visibility among serious buyers. The plan also includes full marketing assistance typically associated with estate agents, but without traditional percentage-based fees.

Mark Lennard added: “By combining enhanced visibility with a fixed, transparent fee, our Platinum Plan offers sellers exceptional value compared with the conventional agency model.

“With more homeowners turning to digital solutions, the UK property market is undergoing rapid change. mooovon meets these evolving expectations by prioritising transparency, simplicity and user empowerment – values that resonate strongly with today’s consumers.

“Homeowners are expecting more choice and more control than ever before. mooovon isn’t just another online platform – it represents a shift towards a more open, fair and user-led property marketplace. We’re excited to be at the forefront of that change.”