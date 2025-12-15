Property Specialists Introduce Free Investor Training in Response to Autumn Budget Changes

A UK-based father-and-son property investment business has launched a free training initiative aimed at new investors following last month’s Autumn Budget, which brought higher taxes for investment and rental properties.

Homelee Investments says interest has surged since the Budget announcement on 26 November, particularly among first-time investors seeking clarity on how to navigate the updated tax environment using below market value property strategies.

To address this demand, Ryan Lee, who recently qualified as an official property educator through the Property Investors Bureau, has developed a nine-part video training series. The programme is designed to guide beginners through the implications of post-Budget tax reforms, including the planned 2 percentage point rise in rental income tax from April 2027 and changes to Stamp Duty Land Tax that increase upfront purchase costs. The series explains how investors can plan effectively, interpret the new rules and move forward with greater confidence in a shifting market.

“When rental income faces a 2% tax increase, securing properties at 20-30% below market value becomes even more important,” said Ryan Lee, director of property investment at Homelee Investments. “That discount absorbs the additional tax burden and preserves the investment case for first-time investors/ buyers.”

Ryan Lee, aged 30, began working in estate agency at 16 after the 2008 financial crisis disrupted his family’s property business. He went on to qualify as a Member of the National Association of Estate Agents while gaining experience across residential sales, lettings and property management in South London.

His father, Jason Lee, 59, brings four decades of experience in financial services and property, having worked through major downturns including the late 1980s recession, the 2008 crash and the 2020 pandemic. A former top-performing member of the Million Dollar Round Table and a qualified independent financial adviser, Jason oversees the firm’s finance structures that allow first-time investors to access below market value properties often limited to cash buyers.

“Most lenders won’t finance first-time buyers purchasing investment properties, but we’ve spent six years building relationships that enable us to arrange finance within 28-day completion timescales,” said Jason Lee, director of Financialee (sister company of Homelee Investments).

Homelee Investments operates its proprietary “Three F System”, which combines exclusive below market deals, in-house finance solutions and guaranteed rental income through local authority temporary accommodation contracts. The company distributes around 20 off-market investment opportunities each week across a range of UK locations and price points.

The newly established Homelee Wealth Academy delivers free video-based training covering core investment principles, sourcing below market properties and understanding finance options. Recent participants include young professionals investing before the age of 25 and business owners seeking to diversify income through property portfolios designed to provide long-term financial stability.

The free training programme is available via the Homelee Wealth Academy platform.