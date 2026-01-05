Oakheart Property delivers over 1.5 tonnes of food support to families across Essex and Suffolk

During the period from November through to Christmas, Oakheart Property ran its annual Christmas Foodbank campaign, helping to distribute more than 1.5 tonnes of food and essential supplies to over 100 families across Essex and Suffolk. The donations provided approximately five days of vital support per household and were made possible through the generosity of clients, colleagues, and local partners.

The campaign worked in partnership with several community foodbanks, including Chelmsford Foodbank and Colchester Foodbank, both operating as part of the Trussell Trust, supporting families experiencing heightened financial pressure during the festive season.

“Thank you to Oakheart for their incredibly generous donation of over 120kg. This support is a huge help and will enable us to feed families well into the New Year.” Said Joanne, Volunteer at Chelmsford Foodbank

As part of the initiative, members of the public were invited to donate essential items at their nearest Oakheart branch, helping individuals and families facing increased hardship over the Christmas period.

Collections took place in the weeks leading up to Christmas and were supported by communities across Oakheart’s branch network. The effort ensured that food and other essential items reached households throughout the region at a time when demand for local foodbanks remains particularly high.

Support was provided to the following organisations:

Chelmsford Foodbank (Chelmsford, part of the Trussell Trust)

Colchester Foodbank (Colchester, part of the Trussell Trust)

The Porch Pantry (Mersea)

Storehouse Foodbank (Sudbury)

Gatehouse Foodbank (Bury St Edmunds)

Find Ipswich (Ipswich)

Dan Mitchell, co-founder of Oakheart, said: “This initiative was about responding to a real need within the communities we work in every day. The level of support from our clients, colleagues and local partners was excellent, and it made a genuine difference to families across the region.”

The campaign reflects Oakheart’s wider commitment to social responsibility, with the business continuing to strengthen relationships with local charities and community groups through the Oakheart Foundation as part of its long-term work across Essex and Suffolk.