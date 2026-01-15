Local Warrington Entrepreneur Donates Water Bottles to Support Pupils at Former School

A water cooler company based in Warrington has shown its commitment to the local community by donating non-spill sports bottles to children at a nearby primary school, encouraging healthy hydration throughout the school day.

The donation was made to Alderman Bolton Primary Academy in Latchford, where pupils were presented with reusable, leak-proof bottles designed to be safely used in class and refilled with water as needed.

This initiative forms part of The Thirst Alternative’s “Water is Cool in Schools” campaign, which aims to promote positive hydration habits among young people and help them stay alert and focused during lessons.

Managing director Christian Daniels, who attended both the infants’ and junior schools during the 1980s, said giving back to the school felt like a natural and meaningful decision.

“If more successful local businesses could donate even a little more to their local schools, it would really make a difference,” he said.

“Initiatives like this allow schools to save money, enabling them to focus their limited budgets on the things that are really needed to give our younger generation the best possible start in life.”

Speaking about the importance of hydration in education, Christian added:

“Staying properly hydrated has a real impact on learning. Water helps improve concentration, supports cognitive function, and keeps energy levels steady throughout the school day. By encouraging children to drink more water while they’re in class, we’re supporting not just their health but their ability to focus, learn, and perform at their best.”

Reflecting on his own school memories, he said:

“I attended both the infants’ and junior school here back in the 1980s, so it’s always been a special place to me. It’s a superb community school, and as a business, we’re still based locally, which makes giving back an obvious choice.”

Head of School Natalie Badley expressed her appreciation for the donation and its positive effect on both pupils and staff.

“We were delighted to welcome back a former pupil who has gone on to establish a successful local business, The Thirst Alternative Ltd,” she said.

“He kindly visited the school to donate a collection of water bottles for our pupils, a gesture that has been warmly received by both staff and children. We are grateful for his generosity and for his continued connection to the school community.

“The Thirst Alternative Ltd provides mains-fed water coolers to workplaces, and we are pleased to support and promote a local business that clearly values and supports our school community. It is always inspiring for our pupils to see former students giving back in such a meaningful way, and we sincerely thank The Thirst Alternative Ltd for their support.”

The handover of the bottles took place on January 7, 2025, with pupils receiving them during the school day.

About The Thirst Alternative: Based in Warrington, The Thirst Alternative provides mains-fed, plumbed-in water cooler systems for schools and workplaces across the North West, supporting better hydration and reduced plastic waste.