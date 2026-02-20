Sabel & Co Launches 12-Month Charity Drive to Mark Belper Mills Milestone

Derbyshire-based online estate agency Sabel & Co has introduced a year-long charitable initiative to coincide with the anniversary of Belper Mills, the historic UNESCO World Heritage Site that has recently secured approval for redevelopment following a lengthy campaign.

Established in 2024 by Amanda Jarvis-Doyle, the firm has quickly gained recognition within the local property sector for its fixed-fee model and straightforward approach to home sales.

Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Jarvis-Doyle set out to create a service that offers clear guidance for clients navigating the property market.

As part of the anniversary programme, the agency will donate £250 from each completed sale to a charity selected by the seller, linking property transactions with direct community benefit at a significant moment for Belper.

“This is my town, these are the people I love to help and being able to give something back and donate, in the 240th anniversary of Belper Mills seemed very fitting, and one we are delighted to do,” said Amanda Jarvis-Doyle.

Sabel & Co’s core package, priced at £997 plus VAT, covers the essential elements required to market and sell a home, aiming to remove the uncertainty and additional costs often associated with the process.

Amanda added: “Most people don’t sell properties frequently. They need help, they need to know how to navigate the estate agency world. With Sabel & Co, we offer varied packages that take away so much of the hassle and worry”.

The redevelopment of the Belper Mills complex is expected to contribute to local regeneration, and the agency’s fundraising pledge reflects that broader sense of renewal.

By linking its commercial activity with charitable giving, Sabel & Co is reinforcing its focus on transparency, local engagement and practical support for residents.