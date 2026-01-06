UK-Led Mixed Crew Prepares for World-First 5,500-Mile Indian Ocean “Brain Waves” Row

In June 2026, four elite adventurers will set out on an unprecedented endurance challenge known as the Brain Waves Expedition. The mission will see the team attempt a 5,500-mile, 100-day unsupported row from Australia to Kenya, marking the first-ever continent-to-continent Indian Ocean crossing attempted by a mixed crew.

The crew will operate on relentless two-hour rowing rotations around the clock, confronting towering 40-foot waves, extreme fatigue caused by sleep limited to 90-minute cycles, and the mental strain of prolonged isolation. With no support vessel accompanying them, the team will be entirely self-sufficient, aware that emergency assistance could take up to five days to arrive.

The expedition brings together four of the UK’s most resilient adventurers:

Billy Taylor (Skipper): A veteran of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans, Billy has dedicated his career to raising awareness for mental health and neurodegenerative diseases.

A veteran of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans, Billy has dedicated his career to raising awareness for mental health and neurodegenerative diseases. Lara Vafiadis: A seasoned solo rower and the 23rd woman in history to row an ocean alone, having spent 98 days at sea during her 2023 Atlantic crossing.

A seasoned solo rower and the 23rd woman in history to row an ocean alone, having spent 98 days at sea during her 2023 Atlantic crossing. Susannah Cass: A world-record-holding adventure scientist who previously skippered the first crew to row from Portugal to Brazil.

A world-record-holding adventure scientist who previously skippered the first crew to row from Portugal to Brazil. Glyn Roberts: An Ex-RAF officer and firefighter who brings elite tactical discipline and a lifetime of service to the vessel.

Upon successful completion, Lara Vafiadis and Susannah Cass will make history as the first women to complete a continent-to-continent crossing of the Indian Ocean.

Beyond the physical record, the team aims to raise £500,000 for two life-changing charities:

Race Against Dementia: Founded by Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE, to accelerate the global search for a cure.

Founded by Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE, to accelerate the global search for a cure. Rock 2 Recovery: Providing vital coaching and mental health support for veterans, 999 first responders, and their families.

“Brain Waves’ row across the Indian Ocean demonstrates the spirit of courage and endurance needed to overcome great odds,” says Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE. “I am honoured to support such an inspiring endeavour as we accelerate the search for a cure in our Race Against Dementia.”

The crew will serve as “adventure scientists,” partnering with major institutions to conduct groundbreaking research:

Mental Health: In collaboration with Oxford Brookes University , the team will study how extreme physical exercise impacts symptoms of anxiety and depression.

In collaboration with , the team will study how extreme physical exercise impacts symptoms of anxiety and depression. Plastic Pollution: Collecting water samples for the University of Michigan to help develop satellite technology that can monitor microplastic concentrations from space.

The Brain Waves Expedition is now seeking partnerships with organisations looking to align with a landmark achievement. With previous expeditions generating a global reach of 27 million people through outlets including the BBC and Sky News, sponsors are offered a powerful platform combining brand exposure, employee engagement, and meaningful scientific and charitable impact.