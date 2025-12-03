Rise in Garage Conversions as Families Choose Renovation Over Relocation

With mortgage rates staying elevated and the housing market continuing its downward trend, many families are choosing to remain where they are and create extra space through home alterations rather than moving.

New figures from Rightmove show that house prices saw their steepest November decline in more than ten years, falling by 1.8% in a single month, with over a third of sellers reducing their asking prices.

In response to this climate of uncertainty, a growing number of homeowners are exploring alternatives such as garage conversions to better utilise their existing space.

Pro Assist Property Services, which specialises in garage transformations, reports a notable increase in enquiries from people looking to convert these areas into practical rooms.

“Most people don’t even use their garages for parking anymore,” said Asa Herbert of Pro Assist Property Services. “Now, that space is being turned into something useful, a home office, a gym, or an extra bedroom.”

According to Pro Assist, conversion projects now start from around £10,000 and can often be completed within a fortnight.

The company notes that a high-quality conversion can uplift a property’s value by up to 10%, particularly in locations where parking availability isn’t a key concern. Although the trend surged during the pandemic due to home-working, the purpose of these conversions has noticeably evolved in 2025.

“Now, people want extra bedrooms, annexes, or a quiet space for relatives,” said Herbert. “A garage conversion is one of the easiest ways to get that room without moving, and in most cases, you don’t even need planning permission.”

Experts, however, caution homeowners to take care. Since garages were not originally created for habitation, issues such as inadequate insulation or poor ventilation can cause cold and damp conditions. “A proper survey and professional contractor make all the difference,” Herbert added.