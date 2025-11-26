Long-Time Friends Unite to Launch Ashburn Lindsay, a New Estate Agency with a Personal Approach

Two well-known local property professionals, Lauren Ashburn and Nicola Lindsay, have partnered with entrepreneur and property investor Natasha Greenley to open Ashburn Lindsay, a new independent estate and lettings agency in Lytham St Annes.

With almost three decades of combined experience in sales and lettings, Lauren and Nicola bring extensive expertise to the new venture, while Natasha strengthens the leadership team with her business acumen and background in property investment. Together, they aim to introduce a more transparent and people-centred estate agency service across the Fylde Coast and beyond.

After many years working with both regional and national firms, the pair chose to set out on their own to offer something different. “We’ve both seen how the industry has changed,” said Lauren. “People want honesty, energy, and agents who really care. We created Ashburn Lindsay to make every move feel easier, clearer, and more personal.”

Ashburn Lindsay provides sales, lettings and property management throughout Lytham St Annes and the wider Fylde Coast, while also serving customers nationwide, including early clients in London. Their approach centres on open communication, practical guidance and strong local insight, supported by deep roots in the local community.

“This isn’t just business, it’s personal,” added Nicola. “Every client, every home and every business matters to us. We’ve built our careers on going the extra mile, and we’re excited to help people move forward with confidence.”

Ashburn Lindsay officially opened its doors this month and is already welcoming clients to the boutique independent agency locally and nationally.