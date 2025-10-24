European Union Celebrates Its Organic Champions

The EU Organic Awards – regarded as the highest accolade in organic farming, food production, and retail – have honoured the individuals, businesses, and regions leading the way in Europe’s organic transformation.

With the European Union aiming to convert 25% of all agricultural land to organic production by 2030, this year’s finalists exemplify innovation and leadership across the sector. From producers and processors to retailers and regional initiatives, these trailblazers are redefining sustainability, market excellence, and consumer engagement in the organic movement.

For UK operators, retailers, and buyers, the awards offer valuable insight into the emerging trends and successful strategies shaping Europe’s fastest-growing food sector. The achievements of these winners serve as inspiration for how British businesses can connect with rising consumer demand and strengthen their own organic growth strategies.

First launched in 2022, the EU Organic Awards feature seven honours across six key categories: Best Organic Farmer (male and female), Best Organic Region or Bio-District, Best Organic City, Best Organic Food Processing SME, Best Organic Food Retailer, and Best Organic Restaurant or Foodservice.

Celebrating the organic pioneers



This year’s winners reflect the breadth of organic innovation across the EU. In its remit to acknowledge sustainable food and drink production – the EU’s ‘More Than Only Food & Drink’ campaign highlights the best organic farmer, the region/bio-district and city categories.

Albina Yasinskaya from Bulgaria. Albina leads Lieven Devreese from Belgium. Lieven runs The award for the best female organic farmer went to. Albina leads Rozino Organic Farm , Bulgaria’s first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) certified farm with a closed-loop production cycle. Producing organic dairy, meat, and ice cream, the farm follows permaculture and zero-waste principles while boosting local employment and education.The best male organic farmer award went to. Lieven runs Het Polderveld , a community-supported organic farm near the Belgian Dutch border. Supplying food to families and even a hospital, the farm shows how agriculture can nourish both people and communities. With fair wages, mental health initiatives, and direct links to consumers, Het Polderveld proves that farming is about relationships between soil, farmers, and society.

Through their passion and commitment, these remarkable trailblazers are driving innovation, supporting communities, and building resilient, fair, and future-focused food systems throughout the EU.

Whilst the winners are undoubtedly demonstrating the difference that individuals can make, the awards also recognise groundbreaking organic practices taking place on a much broader scale through the best organic food processing SME, best organic regional, bio-district, best organic city, best organic food retailer and best organic restaurant awards. The Best Organic Food Processing SME was awarded to Joseph Brotmanufaktur GmbH in Austria. Founded by Josef Weghaupt 15 years ago, Joseph Brot is one of the world’s largest artisan bakeries, processing over 1,000 tonnes of organic flour entirely by hand. Working with 24 smallholder families to cultivate 14 rare grain varieties, the bakery leads in preserving original grain culture while promoting biodiversity, fair value chains, and sustainable food systems across Austria. Võru County in Estonia received the award for Best Organic Region/ Bio-District. The county has built a sustainable organic food supply chain, integrating 20% organic food into all its schools, including pre-schools, by 2024. The Võru County Organic Agreement boosts local economies, supports rural entrepreneurship, and raises awareness about healthy, organic diets. The Best Organic City was named as Valpaços, Portugal which is home to Portugal’s highest number of certified organic producers (516), where education on sustainability, environmental measures, and innovation is central to the city’s ethos.

The Best Organic Food Retailer was awarded to Radis&Bona eG, Regensburg in Bavaria, Germany. This cooperative farm shop in Regensburg makes local organic products accessible to everyone, which offers a full range of produce from within an 80km radius. Powered by green energy and packaged without waste, it’s a blueprint for fair, transparent, and hyper-local food systems. The Best Organic Restaurant award was presented to Peskesi restaurant, in Heraklion, Crete. Known for bringing cultural heritage back to life, the restaurant embraces the philosophy of “Farm to Table” and “Table to Farm”, with 98% of its inputs involving local partnerships. They also organise educational events and conform to fair trade practices.

The EU Organic Awards are more than a celebration – they are a benchmark for what can be achieved when producers, communities, and policymakers work together. For UK trade, the awards are an opportunity to track the trends, techniques, and supply chains shaping the future of organic food in the EU – and influencing consumer expectations globally.