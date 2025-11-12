Modular Facilities from GCS Group Support National Award Win for Hospital Pharmacy

GCS Group is recognising the success of TrustMed at Leicester Royal Infirmary, which has been named Hospital Pharmacy of the Year at the Pharmacy Business Awards 2025. TrustMed currently operates within modular buildings delivered by GCS Group.

With the hospital requiring additional space to enhance pharmacy operations, GCS Group was commissioned to provide a modular build that could be completed efficiently in a busy clinical setting. The project featured two bespoke healthcare buildings: one designed to house an advanced robotic dispensing unit and another offering a dedicated waiting area for staff and visitors.

The buildings were precision-manufactured off-site and installed to strict healthcare quality standards, ensuring minimal interruption to daily hospital operations. Each facility was customised to align with workflow and space requirements.

Jeff Howarth, Project Manager at University Hospitals Leicester, said: “GCS Group were responsible for the supply of two new modular healthcare buildings to facilitate a waiting area and a space for a new robot. We looked at several alternative suppliers but chose GCS on cost and quality.”

The completed facilities have supported the TrustMed team in achieving national recognition, emphasising the importance of high-quality, well-planned environments in patient and operational care.

Gary Sheppard, Managing Director of GCS Group, said: “We’re proud to have supported Leicester Royal Infirmary and TrustMed with modular facilities that met their needs for quality, functionality and timescale. Seeing their team go on to receive national recognition is a fantastic result.”

The project highlights how modular construction can deliver efficient, flexible and future-ready healthcare facilities. GCS Group continues to provide innovative building solutions that help hospitals expand capacity while ensuring continuity of care.