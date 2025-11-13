Executive Recruiters Walmsley Wilkinson Strengthen Leadership Team at Fragrance Innovator Carvansons

Leading executive search specialists Walmsley Wilkinson have successfully partnered with renowned fragrance manufacturer Carvansons to help expand and enhance its senior leadership team.

Following the opening of a new state-of-the-art production facility in Lancashire and further international growth, Carvansons recognised the need to appoint several new senior professionals to support its ambitious plans for the future.

Walmsley Wilkinson played a key role in the process — defining detailed job descriptions and person specifications, benchmarking salary structures, identifying and screening high-calibre candidates, managing interviews and assessments, and coordinating all recruitment communications.

Luke Whowell, Managing Director of Carvansons said: “We have embarked on an ambitious but achievable plan to double our revenues. To support that growth, we needed the right people and infrastructure in place. We wanted to attract talented individuals, with specialist skill sets who importantly shared our values.

“Walmsley Wilkinson were recommended to us, and they have done a first class job in helping us to hire a number of operational and functional managers for the business.

“Whilst it’s exciting times for us at Carvansons, it’s also fast paced and demanding. From the first meeting, it was clear that Linda Walmsley and Taryn Wilkinson were recruitment professionals. It has been a pleasure to work with them, and we are delighted with our newly expanded management team.”

Taryn Wilkinson, Director of Walmsley Wilkinson said: “We have prior experience of successfully recruiting leadership teams for organisations, but this task always runs more smoothly when you can partner with a fabulous organisation such as Carvansons. They have an exciting story to tell, the ability to invest for the future and an appetite to make positive change.

“Carvansons wanted to strengthen areas such as Sales, Purchasing, HR, IT and Manufacturing by bringing in proven management professionals and it was key to implement a robust and thorough recruitment process. Working closely with Finance Director Margaret Hopley, we did everything we could to ensure the team at Carvansons and all candidates in the process had a great experience.”