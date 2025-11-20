Daniel Owen Expands South Coast Presence with New Portsmouth Office

Built environment recruitment specialist Daniel Owen Ltd has opened a new office in Portsmouth, signalling another milestone in the company’s continued expansion across the South Coast.

This latest move highlights the growing requirement for trades and labour recruitment in the region and reinforces Daniel Owen’s strategy of blending national capability with strong local insight.

With construction activity continuing to rise across Hampshire, Dorset and West Sussex, the new Portsmouth base places Daniel Owen at the centre of the area’s development boom. The office will support clients delivering major infrastructure and regeneration schemes, while also assisting skilled trades professionals seeking steady, well-matched employment opportunities.

Local leadership with proven experience Leading the Portsmouth office is Christian Dew, Business Manager, who brings extensive experience in recruitment and a detailed understanding of the local construction market. Christian’s expertise in matching skilled trades with the right employers has been fundamental in strengthening Daniel Owen’s presence throughout the region.

“Portsmouth represents an exciting stage in Daniel Owen’s ongoing growth,” said Christian Dew, Business Manager.

“Even in a challenging market, we’re continuing to expand our footprint and partner with more construction businesses than ever before. By establishing here, we’re positioning ourselves to deliver a truly comprehensive recruitment service across the South Coast, building lasting relationships and ensuring Daniel Owen remains the trusted partner of choice for clients and candidates alike.”

Supporting the regional expansion is Mark Thomas, Business Development Director, who brings more than two decades of industry experience to the role. Mark has worked closely with construction clients along the coast for over 20 years and is helping to ensure a smooth integration of the new office into Daniel Owen’s wider network.

“Our continued growth along the South Coast mirrors the trust our clients place in us,” said Mark Thomas. “Establishing an office in Portsmouth allows us to be closer to our sites, our candidates and our customers. It’s this proximity that enables us to deliver a uniquely personal, high-quality service.”

Strategic expansion to meet regional demand

The South Coast has seen an increase in construction activity driven by both private and public sector investments. From large-scale residential developments in Portsmouth and Chichester to infrastructure upgrades across Hampshire and Dorset, the need for skilled construction workers continues to rise.

Daniel Owen’s new office will recruit for a wide range of trades and labour roles, supporting contractors and developers with flexible, reliable staffing solutions.

Clients and candidates alike will benefit from the company’s proven systems, compliance standards, and consistent pay and support structures that have defined the Daniel Owen difference.

“Our aim has always been to deliver the best possible recruitment experience for both our clients and our candidates,” added Christian. “By being present in Portsmouth, we can better understand local needs and respond quickly to every project, large or small.”



A commitment to people and local growth

Daniel Owen’s local approach is strengthened by its national reputation for quality and consistency.

The Portsmouth team will work closely with colleagues across the UK to uphold the company’s high service standards in both short-term and long-term placements.

With a people-first approach and strong candidate reward schemes, the team remains focused on supporting and recognising the skilled professionals who make Daniel Owen the trusted name in construction recruitment.