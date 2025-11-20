Daniel Owen Expands South Coast Presence with New Portsmouth Office

Built environment recruitment specialist Daniel Owen Ltd has opened a new office in Portsmouth, signalling another milestone in the company’s continued expansion across the South Coast.
This latest move highlights the growing requirement for trades and labour recruitment in the region and reinforces Daniel Owen’s strategy of blending national capability with strong local insight.
With construction activity continuing to rise across Hampshire, Dorset and West Sussex, the new Portsmouth base places Daniel Owen at the centre of the area’s development boom. The office will support clients delivering major infrastructure and regeneration schemes, while also assisting skilled trades professionals seeking steady, well-matched employment opportunities.
Leading the Portsmouth office is Christian Dew, Business Manager, who brings extensive experience in recruitment and a detailed understanding of the local construction market. Christian’s expertise in matching skilled trades with the right employers has been fundamental in strengthening Daniel Owen’s presence throughout the region.