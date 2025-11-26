Peach Hampers Secures Retail Innovators Award at 2025 Yorkshire & Humberside Family Business Awards

Peach Hampers, the Hull-based family company renowned for its bespoke luxury hampers, is celebrating a major achievement after being named winner of the Retail Innovators Award at this year’s Yorkshire & Humberside Family Business Awards.

The ceremony, hosted at The Royal Armouries in Leeds on 21st November, welcomed more than 300 family business owners, teams and supporters from across the region. Run by The Family Business Community, the awards recognise the creativity, resilience and impact of family-run enterprises throughout Yorkshire and the Humber.

The accolade recognises Peach Hampers’ dedication to transforming the gifting market by focusing on imaginative design, thoughtful personalisation and the careful crafting of each made-to-order hamper. The team had previously been shortlisted for both the Retail Innovators and Leadership Excellence categories, making the win especially meaningful.

Managing Director, Brendan Pallant, said, “Winning the Retail Innovators Award means the world to us. Every gift hamper we create – from the products we select to the packaging we design and print ourselves – is driven by passion, quality, and a genuine desire to make people feel special. To have that recognised among such an inspiring group of family businesses is an honour for the whole team.”

The awards evening was presented by broadcaster and food writer Nigel Barden, alongside event founders Dave Clarkson and Sue Howorth, who helped shine a spotlight on exceptional businesses from a wide variety of industries.

Sue Howorth said, “We always aim to create an unforgettable experience, and hosting the awards in Leeds this year added something truly special. The amazing turnout was a testament to the strength of the family business community. It was a night to remember.”

Dave Clarkson added: “The quality and diversity of entries this year were outstanding. Peach Hampers should be incredibly proud of their achievement and the innovation they bring to their sector.”

Brendan added: “For us, it’s always been about making gift hampers that genuinely make people smile. We put a lot of ourselves into every bespoke hamper, so to have that recognised is something we’re really proud of. It’s a lovely reminder that the little details really do matter.”

For the full list of award recipients and further details on the 2025 Yorkshire & Humberside Family Business Awards, visit: 2025 Winners – The Family Business Community Yorkshire & Humberside Awards.