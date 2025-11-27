Safetell Secures Constructionline Gold Membership in Recognition of Outstanding Standards

Safetell Ltd, a long-standing leader in security solutions, has been awarded Constructionline Gold Membership — a major milestone for the business, which has been safeguarding people, buildings and assets for more than three decades.

The accreditation follows an extensive audit process and confirms that Safetell meets the highest benchmarks in areas such as health and safety, environmental responsibility, quality management and ethical practices.

“We’re incredibly proud to have been awarded the gold membership,” said Christopher Valentino, Strategic Business Manager. “It’s a true reflection of the professionalism, hard work, and dedication of our team. This accreditation gives our clients even greater confidence in our ability to deliver secure, compliant solutions across every project.”

With over 35 years of industry experience, Safetell has earned a strong nationwide reputation for its tailored security and access control systems. The company specialises in bespoke solutions that protect people, property and assets across public-sector environments, commercial buildings and retail spaces, as well as offering professional automatic door servicing.

“Our goal has always been to go above and beyond industry expectations,” Christopher added. “Achieving Gold Membership allows us to set the standard in every project we deliver.”

Attaining Gold Membership marks a significant chapter in Safetell’s growth, opening the door to broader national frameworks and higher-value opportunities. It also supports the company’s plans to expand further and continue delivering security solutions centred on innovation and technical expertise.

Christopher concluded: “Achieving this recognition is a proud moment for everyone at Safetell. It validates the trust our clients have in us and highlights our dedication to providing a quality service. We’re proud of the whole team who has worked hard to make this happen.”

“This milestone isn’t just a reflection of where we are now, it’s a foundation for the future as we look to expand our reach and take on more projects. The Gold Membership strengthens our position in the industry and sets the stage for the next chapter of Safetell’s growth.”

More details on Safetell’s services can be found at www.safetell.co.uk.