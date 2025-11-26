HDUK Secures Continued ISO 27001 Accreditation and Successfully Transitions to ISO 27001:2022 Standard

HDUK has reaffirmed its strong position in information security by retaining its ISO 27001 certification and completing an important upgrade from the 2013 version of the standard to ISO 27001:2022, the most up-to-date global benchmark for information security management.

The transition underscores the company’s continued focus on protecting client data, strengthening risk management practices and staying aligned with the latest security expectations across an evolving digital environment.

“Maintaining ISO 27001 and upgrading to the 2022 standard reinforces what our clients already know — protecting their information is central to everything we do,” said Darren Smith, Chief Technical Officer at HDUK. “The updated standard strengthens areas such as cloud security and supply chain risk, and this transition highlights our dedication to continuous improvement and best-in-class practices.”

ISO 27001:2022 sets out a comprehensive and modernised framework for safeguarding sensitive information, evaluating risks and applying strengthened security controls. HDUK’s upgrade involved a detailed audit of internal processes, documentation and infrastructure to ensure full compliance with the enhanced requirements.

“Our clients entrust us with their most valuable asset, and that’s their data,” added Matthew Healey, CEO of HDUK. “This milestone reflects our proactive approach to security and our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of trust and compliance.”

The updated certification supports HDUK’s wider People. Proactive. Protection. ethos, ensuring every solution they deliver prioritises safety, confidence and long-term resilience.