Fellowes Appoints Brookes to Lead Major Supply Chain Planning Overhaul

Brookes, a specialist consultancy in supply chain planning, has been chosen by Fellowes as its strategic partner to support a major upgrade of the company’s global demand planning and inventory processes.

After completing a detailed assessment of potential partners, Fellowes selected Brookes to guide a multi-stage transformation of its international supply chain. The collaboration will commence within Fellowes’ European markets before extending to its North American operations in a structured rollout.

Richard Chandler, Head of Customer Experience and eCommerce at Fellowes said: “Brookes took the time to really understand our issues and through a series of demonstrations of the SO99+ software gave us confident that we chose the right platform to give us the visibility and control we need to serve customers better and faster.”

Welcoming the partnership, Martin Woodward, CEO of Brookes, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Fellowes to the Brookes family. Their team brought a high level of rigour and clarity to the process, and we’re excited to be deploying ToolsGroup’s AI based supply chain planning solution.”

The SO99+ platform will provide Fellowes with enhanced forecasting tools, automated replenishment capabilities, and improved service-level performance across its global footprint. Brookes’ extensive implementation experience and data-driven methodology played a significant role in securing the agreement.

“Brookes impressed us with their knowledge and pragmatic approach to solve the pain points in our current technology and processes. I am confident they are the right partner in the first stage of our digital transformation,” added David Haerle, Director of Global Sourcing & Supply Chain at Fellowes.