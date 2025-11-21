Train 2 Hire Unveils a New Royalty-Free Model for Aspiring UK Care Entrepreneurs

Train 2 Hire has introduced a unique business-launch framework for the UK’s care and recruitment industries, offering a franchise-style pathway with no royalties, no operational limits, and complete independence for new business owners.

The venture is the creation of Joseph Willis, an award-winning figure in the care sector, known for leading Lastminute Care & Nursing and establishing the Quality Employment Agencies body. He is also a full member of the Quality Franchise Association and a long-standing advocate for ethical and compliant employment practices.

Willis’s portfolio of companies has received numerous national and global accolades, including winning Most Trusted Health & Social Care Staffing Agency at the Business Excellence Awards for three consecutive years. His organisations have also earned a Global Recognition Award and several commendations highlighting excellence, innovation, and leadership in the sector.

This background has shaped the Train 2 Hire model, which brings tried-and-tested operational methods and high-quality standards to those looking to enter the care and recruitment field.

Conventional UK care franchises typically require £100,000–£150,000 in initial capital, impose royalty fees of 5–8%, and restrict operators to specific territories. Train 2 Hire aims to deliver comparable structure and support without the usual financial burden or contractual boundaries.

The programme includes a fully developed business setup, recruitment workflows, compliance systems, marketing tools, and professional documents, all supported by step-by-step instructions. Participants also gain access to video-based training, direct founder support, a learner community, and the freedom to operate without royalties, territorial constraints, or enforced branding.

The full package is priced at £10,000, though the first 100 entrepreneurs joining as founding members will receive a 50% launch discount.

Willis has also committed to helping ex-service personnel transition into civilian enterprise.

As part of this commitment, Train 2 Hire is offering a permanent 50% discount to UK military veterans, making entry into the sector more accessible for individuals with transferable skills such as discipline, leadership, and resilience.

Joseph Willis said: “The franchise model locks too many good people out of business ownership. Train 2 Hire gives them everything a franchise would — structure, systems, and real support — but without the high fees and long-term ties. For veterans in particular, this opens the door to meaningful, well-run businesses where their work ethic can shine.”

More than 50 prospective founders have already made enquiries before launch, signalling a strong market appetite for flexible and affordable alternatives to traditional care franchise models.

The platform is designed for newcomers to business, experienced care workers, recruiters branching into the care sector, support staff seeking independence, veterans, and anyone interested in a stable, scalable venture.

Train 2 Hire will officially roll out on 1 December 2025, with registration for founding members now open. Further information is available at www.train2hire.com.