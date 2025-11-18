Limar Homes Unveils Golden Visa-Eligible Parkview Residence in Athens’ Southern Coast

Limar Homes, a prominent name in Greek property development, has introduced Parkview Residence, an exclusive new residential scheme situated in the southern districts of Athens.

The boutique development comprises 13 contemporary, high-spec homes designed to deliver an elevated coastal lifestyle while offering strong investment appeal, all within close reach of the shoreline.

Parkview Residence provides overseas buyers with a rare chance to acquire property in one of Greece’s fastest-rising and most sought-after areas, with the added benefit of eligibility for the Greek Golden Visa Programme.

The 13 residences range from 34–55 square metres, including one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring modern architecture, premium finishes, and energy-efficient systems. Each home features thoughtfully designed interiors, abundant natural light and private outdoor spaces.

Residents will enjoy immediate access to the Athens Riviera beaches, major transport links, shopping, dining, and leisure amenities as well as parks and green areas with uninterrupted views.

With prices starting from €250,000, the development meets the minimum investment threshold required for the Greek Golden Visa, making it an attractive entry point for investors seeking residency in Greece.

The Greek Golden Visa Program remains one of Europe’s most popular residency-by-investment options, offering five-year renewable residency for the investor and their family, visa-free travel throughout the Schengen Area and the opportunity to benefit from long-term lifestyle, tax, and business advantages in Greece.

Manos Vasilakis, Manager at Limar Homes said: “We are thrilled to unveil our all-new Parkview Residence development, which reflects our commitment to excellence and offers an opportunity to live or invest in one of Athens’ most promising neighborhoods.

“As one of the most trusted Greek developers, our mission is to deliver high-quality, design-driven homes that offer both lifestyle benefits and long-term value, and we believe this development will do exactly that.

“Investors can take advantage of the Greek Golden Visa by purchasing one of these apartments and we expect demand to be high.”

Following previous successful developments including Aura Residences, Portside Residence, and La Liviera, Limar Homes aims to establish itself as a leader among Greek developers and consistently deliver projects that combine contemporary aesthetics with strong investment potential.