Amanda Oldfield Receives 2025 Made in Britain Impact Award for Inspirational Leadership

Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Co. is delighted to announce that its founder, Amanda Oldfield, has been honoured as the Winner of the 2025 Made in Britain Impact Award for Inspirational Leadership.

Amanda co-founded Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Co. at the age of 45, driven by a desire to restore the integrity and craftsmanship she believed had faded in the metal bedmaking trade. The company is now recognised for producing beds made entirely in Britain, as well as for its transparent, farmer-first approach to sourcing British wool for mattresses.

Amanda’s connection to craft and land began during her childhood on her grandparents’ smallholding in Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, where she recalls her grandfather working the fields with Shire horses, Dolly and Price. These early experiences shaped her values of care, responsibility and pride in making something well. To ensure full traceability and fair payment for wool, Amanda even trained as a shepherdess, building a supply chain that respects farmers, animals and skilled makers.

Amanda Oldfield, Founder, Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Co. said: “This award truly belongs to our team and the farmers who stand with us. At 67, I want this to say loud and clear, to women and to men, that age is just a number. Curiosity, courage and contribution don’t expire. British manufacturing thrives when we keep craft close to home, pay people fairly, and make things to last.”

The judging panel recognised Amanda for her outstanding leadership in developing a small family workshop into a respected British manufacturer that champions skills, technology and social integrity. They noted that she leads from within, fostering a workplace culture rooted in craftsmanship, openness and dignity.

Harry Thompson, Amanda’s son and Head of Brand Development at Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Co., said: “Amanda leads by doing, on the factory floor and in the fields. She’s shown us that excellence is a habit and integrity is a choice. We’re honoured to carry that standard forward.”

Judges highlighted Amanda’s work in strengthening British craft, providing stable employment, and building a circular, transparent supply chain in partnership with farmers and suppliers. Repairability, longevity and full traceability continue to guide the company’s design philosophy and daily practice.

Over the past year, Amanda has expanded direct-from-farm wool sourcing and deepened consumer awareness of wool’s full-fleece value. By becoming a shepherdess herself, she has closed the loop between land, material and finished product, embedding sustainability into every stage of production. As she gradually transitions leadership to the next generation, Amanda leaves a legacy of dignity in work, inclusion and environmental responsibility.

Alongside the business, Amanda founded Wool for Welfare, a community initiative that uses locally donated wool – including fleece from her own flock – to support children living in poverty through practical, horticultural-based aid.