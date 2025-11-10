Powered Up 2026 Outlines Strategic Path for Expanding the UK’s Electric Fleet as Financial Constraints Grow

With the UK heading into a tighter fiscal period and heightened uncertainty over future electric vehicle incentives, Bill Murray and Harrison Hughes argue that the speed of the country’s clean transport transition will now be determined more by financial frameworks than by technological innovation.

When Murray and Hughes launched the Powered Up Conference at the London Transport Museum, their ambition was to convene the people and organisations with the influence to shape meaningful progress in clean mobility.

From the beginning, the event was designed not for scale or spectacle, but for real impact. The debut edition in 2025 demonstrated that there is a substantial appetite for open, constructive dialogue. Delegates attended to collaborate, question, and share insight rather than simply observe. By the end of the day, the momentum for change was clear.

Powered Up returns to the London Transport Museum on Wednesday 21 January 2026 for its second year. This year’s theme — Finance, Fleet and the Future of Clean Mobility — reflects how the conversation has moved forward.

The challenge is no longer proving the effectiveness of electric vehicle technology; it is building the financial systems that can support large-scale adoption.

This direction is strengthened by Close Brothers Asset Finance joining as Lead Partner for Powered Up 2026. Their involvement reinforces the central message of the conference: funding is the key driver of the clean mobility transition.

Close Brothers has long provided business finance to organisations across the UK, helping industries to grow and shift with changing priorities. With an expanding focus on sustainability-driven financing, the organisation now plays a pivotal role in supporting the next phase of the country’s transport evolution.

Close Brothers recognises that ambition alone is not enough—businesses need access to capital and guidance to make meaningful progress. Speaking ahead of the announcement, Andrew New, Head of ESG Lending at Close Brothers Asset Finance, commented:

“As Lead Partner in Powered Up 2026, Close Brothers Asset Finance is committed to supporting UK SMEs as they transition to clean mobility. We understand that securing funding can be challenging for many businesses, which is why our experience in the sector is so vital. Our involvement in Powered Up 2026 highlights our dedication to financing the shift toward cleaner transport solutions.”

Those words capture exactly what Powered Up represents. It is not a trade show or a marketing exercise, but a working session for decision-makers. Attendance is by application only, ensuring that everyone in the room contributes something valuable. The format is deliberately curated—bringing together experts from finance, fleet management, policy, energy, and infrastructure to foster genuine collaboration.

The 2026 conference will feature keynote sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities focused on how Britain can continue investing in cleaner transport during a period of economic constraint. The timing is significant. With the government preparing its next Budget, speculation is mounting that incentives for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure could face renewed scrutiny. For many operators and investors, the question is no longer whether to electrify—but how to maintain momentum at scale when fiscal conditions tighten.

Powered Up 2026 will tackle these realities head-on. Discussions will explore how new financial models can accelerate fleet electrification, how local authorities can fund charging infrastructure, and how collaboration between the public and private sectors can unlock new sources of investment. The emphasis remains on practical, actionable solutions that keep the transition moving, even amid uncertainty.

Powered Up was originally inspired by the success of the London to Brighton Electric Vehicle Rally, another initiative led by Murray and Hughes. That event demonstrated what is possible when innovation, community, and enthusiasm intersect—turning the concept of clean mobility into something visible and engaging. Powered Up serves as its strategic counterpart, channelling that same energy into the policy and finance conversations that underpin progress. Both share a single mission: to accelerate the shift to a cleaner, smarter transport future.

Feedback from the first Powered Up Conference confirmed that this approach works. Delegates praised the event’s honesty and focus, noting the absence of sales pitches and the value of open, solutions-driven dialogue. By the end of the afternoon, new partnerships had already begun to form—a testament to the event’s purpose as a catalyst for action rather than talk.

This year’s edition arrives at a pivotal time. The UK’s path to net zero is under scrutiny; while targets remain ambitious, funding, infrastructure, and policy are under increasing pressure. Fleet operators face rising costs, energy providers race to expand capacity, and financial institutions seek long-term stability. None of these challenges exist in isolation—and none can be solved without collaboration. Powered Up exists to bring those worlds together, aligning their efforts toward a shared goal.

The London Transport Museum once again provides the ideal setting. Amid more than a century of transport innovation, delegates will discuss what must happen next to secure the future of clean mobility. The conference will conclude with a drinks reception in the museum gallery, offering an opportunity to continue conversations and turn ideas into partnerships.

For Murray and Hughes, this is what real progress looks like: creating spaces where honest dialogue leads to practical outcomes. As the Budget approaches and questions mount over the extent of government support for electric mobility, the role of private investment and financial innovation becomes ever more critical. The clean transport revolution will not slow down if those driving it remain committed, informed, and connected.

Powered Up 2026 takes place on Wednesday 21 January 2026 at the London Transport Museum, Covent Garden. Attendance is free but by application only, ensuring a focused and influential audience. Applications are now open at www.electraconnect.co.uk/powered-up

Ultimately, the future of clean mobility will not be determined by technology alone. It will be shaped by finance, cooperation, and the determination to keep moving forward—no matter how narrow or challenging the road ahead becomes.