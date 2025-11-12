90% of Accountants Predict Rise in SME Closures Following Autumn Budget

Clarke Bell, the insolvency specialist, has cautioned that the 2025 Autumn Budget may drive up the number of small and medium-sized business closures, following a new survey that shows significant unease within the accounting profession over cost pressures, tax changes and limited government support.
According to Clarke Bell’s recent survey, 90% of accountants believe the forthcoming Budget could increase the likelihood of SME closures in 2026. When asked about the expected impact of the Autumn Budget 2025, 66.7% said they anticipate a somewhat negative outcome, while 23.3% expect a very negative impact.
The research was conducted in October 2025 and included responses from 30 accountants working with SME clients. The key concerns highlighted were rising tax liabilities, reductions in business relief measures, and increasing employment-related costs.