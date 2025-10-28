Surge in ‘Mould Claim’ Ads as Landlords Prepare for Legal Shake-Up

New data from Pyramid Eco indicates that the cost of Google Ads linked to “mould claim” searches has soared to three times its early 2024 level. The findings reflect mounting urgency in the rental sector as both landlords and legal professionals gear up for the implementation of Awaab’s Law in October 2025.

According to Pyramid Eco’s analysis of Semrush CPC data, paid search costs have surged significantly over the past 21 months:

The cost per click (CPC) for the keyword “mould claim” climbed from £3.94 in January 2024 to a high of £13.91 in March 2025, following the government’s 6 February 2025 press release confirming enforcement of Awaab’s Law.

This rise equates to a 253% jump from January 2024 levels.

By September 2025, CPC had fallen marginally to £12.07—still 206% above the rates seen at the start of 2024.

The sharp rise in ad costs suggests that law firms are increasing their investment in reaching tenants concerned about damp and mould. The trend indicates that the legal sector is preparing for a wave of claims once Awaab’s Law comes into force.

Awaab’s Law, introduced after the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak from prolonged mould exposure, will require landlords to address hazards such as damp and mould within strict timeframes. With enforcement due in October 2025, housing providers face mounting pressure to improve property conditions before facing potential legal disputes.

Michael Zohouri, Director at Pyramid Eco, commented: “This spike in legal advertising is a warning signal. Landlords are under growing scrutiny, and tenants are becoming increasingly aware of their rights. Rather than waiting for costly legal disputes, the proactive step is to invest in retrofit measures that prevent damp and mould in the first place.”

Ryan Postlethwaite, Partner and Head of Consumer Claims Litigation at Express Solicitors , said: “Awaab’s Law represents a pivotal shift in the regulation of social housing. We have seen a significant increase year on year of housing disrepair-related enquiries, the vast majority of which have some element of mould in them.

“Generally, mould issues are an easy fix; they are normally down to one of two things: leaks not fixed in a timely manner, or lack of ventilation, which can easily be fixed by providing the tenant with an extractor fan, but social housing providers seem to be unwilling to do either.”

The data suggests that legal competition will intensify as the enforcement date draws closer. For landlords, councils, and housing associations, this could mean a significant rise in legal challenges if issues are not addressed.

Zohouri added: “Awaab’s Law represents a turning point for housing standards. Acting early allows landlords to protect tenants, avoid legal costs, and demonstrate a genuine commitment to safe, healthy housing.”

Sajjad Ahmed, CEO of the British Landlords Association , said: “Awaab’s Law places a clear duty on landlords to act swiftly when mould or damp issues are reported, with strict legal timeframes for repairs.

“Our advice is to view this as an opportunity to raise housing standards by improving inspection routines, record-keeping, and timely maintenance. Proactive management is the best way to protect both tenants and landlords under the new regime.”

Pyramid Eco is at the forefront of supporting landlords and housing providers in preparing for Awaab’s Law. The company specialises in retrofitting and damp prevention, offering solutions that:

Improve air quality and tackle moisture issues.

Ensure compliance with housing safety regulations.

Reduce long-term maintenance and legal risks.

Working with private landlords and public sector housing providers, Pyramid Eco delivers retrofit projects that combine technical expertise with a commitment to protecting residents.

As awareness of Awaab’s Law increases, Pyramid Eco is calling on landlords to act early to comply with regulations and safeguard tenant wellbeing.