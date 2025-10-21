Kimon Services Wins “Catalyst for Change” Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Outsourcing Impact Review 2025

Kimon Services has been recognised with the prestigious Catalyst for Change Award in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Outsourcing Impact Review (OIR) 2025 for its flagship CSR programme, “Providing Opportunities for Women in India.”

The award celebrates Kimon’s long-term commitment to empowering women across its India operations by creating meaningful, well-supported career opportunities. Through structured training, equitable pay pathways, leadership mentoring, and inclusive employment policies, the initiative helps women re-entering the workforce, beginning their careers, or balancing caregiving responsibilities to build sustainable, flexible professions free from the challenges of commuting or relocation.

Michael Kitt, CEO at Kimon Services, said: “This award belongs to our team in India and also to the customers who believed in what we are building. Diversity and equity are not side projects for us; they are embedded in how we hire, train, promote and support our people. We’re proud that OIR has recognised the practical impact of this approach, and we will continue to widen access to skilled careers for women.”

A spokesperson from Kimon’s India leadership team added: “The remote-first model, coupled with paid training and clear progression routes, has opened doors for talented women who were previously constrained by safety concerns, long travel times or family commitments. Our focus now is to scale responsibly while maintaining quality, fair pay and strong support.”

The “Providing Opportunities for Women in India” programme operates as a fully remote-first model, offering home-based roles that remove barriers around travel, safety, and family responsibilities. It provides paid training, mentorship, career development, and policies that reflect local realities. Financially self-sustaining and integrated into Kimon’s core operations, the initiative also delivers environmental benefits by reducing commuting and office energy use.

As of August 2025, the programme has placed 438 women in secure roles, achieving a 95% retention rate after 12 months. Average household income has risen by ₹32,500 per month, with 92% of participants reporting improved work–life balance, 48% achieving promotions or new skills, and a 14% increase in the measured empowerment index.

The Outsourcing Impact Review (OIR) is a global annual initiative led by Outsource Accelerator, designed to recognise outsourcing’s positive social and economic influence worldwide. Independent judges assess entries across categories such as Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Community Building, Education, and Health & Wellness. The Catalyst for Change Award, introduced in 2025, highlights organisations that create measurable and scalable positive impact within their communities and supply chains.